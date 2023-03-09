9 Mar, 2023
THROUGH MARCH 8
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|39
|2289
|72
|1.89
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|30
|1756
|56
|1.91
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|26
|1400
|53
|2.27
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|23
|1319
|51
|2.32
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|2775
|108
|2.34
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|23
|1330
|52
|2.35
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|48
|2818
|111
|2.36
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|33
|1941
|78
|2.41
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|27
|1490
|61
|2.46
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|2.53
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|41
|2286
|97
|2.55
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|19
|1003
|43
|2.57
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|45
|2673
|116
|2.60
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|49
|2878
|126
|2.63
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|2.66
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|2701
|120
|2.67
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|48
|2878
|128
|2.67
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1188
|53
|2.68
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|17
|910
|41
|2.70
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|26
|1403
|64
|2.74
___
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|39
|2289
|32
|4
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|48
|2878
|29
|16
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|49
|2878
|27
|20
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|2701
|27
|11
|7
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|45
|2673
|27
|13
|5
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|41
|2286
|27
|7
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|48
|2818
|26
|9
|10
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|47
|2794
|24
|17
|6
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|47
|2743
|24
|16
|6
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|41
|2295
|24
|10
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|33
|1941
|23
|8
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|2775
|22
|18
|6
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|49
|2840
|21
|23
|5
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|42
|2351
|20
|17
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|38
|2175
|20
|13
|3
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|20
|13
|3
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|29
|1629
|20
|4
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|44
|2484
|19
|20
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|33
|1887
|19
|7
|5
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|37
|2119
|18
|13
|4
___
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|39
|2289
|72
|1090
|.938
|32
|4
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|30
|1756
|56
|803
|.935
|17
|8
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|2775
|108
|1338
|.925
|22
|18
|6
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|48
|2818
|111
|1292
|.921
|26
|9
|10
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|17
|910
|41
|471
|.920
|7
|8
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|432
|.919
|7
|7
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|45
|2673
|116
|1316
|.919
|27
|13
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|49
|2878
|126
|1412
|.918
|27
|20
|2
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|22
|1272
|59
|661
|.918
|9
|9
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|26
|1400
|53
|590
|.918
|16
|4
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|47
|2794
|128
|1413
|.917
|24
|17
|6
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|48
|2878
|128
|1393
|.916
|29
|16
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|33
|1941
|78
|839
|.915
|23
|8
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1188
|53
|564
|.914
|11
|7
|2
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|999
|.914
|20
|13
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|33
|1887
|90
|951
|.914
|19
|7
|5
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|27
|1490
|61
|665
|.913
|16
|7
|1
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|37
|2119
|101
|1057
|.913
|18
|13
|4
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|29
|1609
|84
|868
|.912
|12
|11
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|44
|2484
|115
|1169
|.910
|19
|20
|4
___
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|2775
|5
|22
|18
|6
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|44
|2484
|5
|19
|20
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|48
|2818
|4
|26
|9
|10
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|45
|2673
|4
|27
|13
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|49
|2878
|3
|27
|20
|2
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|47
|2743
|3
|24
|16
|6
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|43
|2521
|3
|17
|19
|5
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|41
|2295
|3
|24
|10
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|33
|1941
|3
|23
|8
|2
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|30
|1756
|3
|17
|8
|4
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|23
|1319
|3
|16
|2
|3
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|19
|1106
|3
|10
|4
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|48
|2878
|2
|29
|16
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|49
|2840
|2
|21
|23
|5
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|39
|2289
|2
|32
|4
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|41
|2286
|2
|27
|7
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|38
|2175
|2
|20
|13
|3
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|2
|20
|13
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|33
|1961
|2
|10
|16
|6
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|28
|1471
|2
|11
|11
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|26
|1400
|2
|16
|4
|4
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1188
|2
|11
|7
|2
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|17
|910
|2
|7
|8
|1