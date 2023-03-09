Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Cubs 8, Reds 6

9 Mar, 2023
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 7 3 Totals 34 8 10 8
K.Nwman dh 3 1 1 0 Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 0
M.McLin dh 2 0 0 0 Da.Bote 2b 1 0 0 0
T.Fredl rf 3 1 1 0 Ia.Happ lf 2 1 1 0
R.Mrtin lf 1 0 0 0 McKstry 3b 2 0 0 0
C.Pnder 3b 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0
N.Marte 3b 1 0 0 0 Tuchman rf 0 1 0 0
W.Bnson cf 3 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 3 1 2 2
M.Siani cf 1 0 0 0 Alcntra lf 1 0 0 0
L.Maile c 2 1 1 2 E.Hsmer dh 3 0 1 0
A.Rmine c 1 0 0 0 B.Davis dh 1 1 0 0
D L Crz ss 3 0 0 0 Y.Gomes c 2 0 1 0
E.Arryo ss 1 0 0 0 Torrens c 2 2 2 1
A.Lopez 2b 2 1 0 0 P.Wsdom rf 3 1 1 3
N.Solak 2b 1 1 0 0 Alcntra ss 1 0 1 1
Frchild lf 2 0 1 0 C.Morel cf 3 1 1 1
Martini rf 1 0 1 0 Crwtrng cf 1 0 0 0
J.Vsler 1b 3 1 1 1 Mdrigal 3b 3 0 0 0
Enctrnd 1b 1 0 0 0 Br.Ball 1b 1 0 0 0
Cincinnati 310 100 001 - 6
Chicago Cubs 000 006 20(x) - 8

E_Gomes (1), Ball (1). LOB_Cincinnati 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Martini (1), Gomes (2), Torrens (1). HR_Maile (1), Vosler (2), Mancini (2), Wisdom (1), Morel (1). SB_Newman (1), Friedl (2), Benson (5), Tauchman (3). CS_Benson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Greene 4 2 0 0 2 3
Stoudt L, 0-1 1 2-3 6 6 6 0 2
Cachutt 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Legumina 1 2 2 2 1 1
Young 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Taillon 3 2-3 4 4 4 0 3
Correa 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wick W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Hughes H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Duffey H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Merryweather S, 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 2

HBP_by_Cachutt (Bote), Hughes (Martin).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Brock Ballou; .

T_. A_10586

