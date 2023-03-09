Cubs 8, Reds 6

9 Mar, 2023
|Cincinnati
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|3
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|K.Nwman dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.McLin dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Bote 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Fredl rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ia.Happ lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|R.Mrtin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKstry 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Marte 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|W.Bnson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|M.Siani cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Maile c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|E.Hsmer dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rmine c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Davis dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D L Crz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Gomes c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|E.Arryo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens c
|2
|2
|2
|1
|A.Lopez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|P.Wsdom rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|N.Solak 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alcntra ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Frchild lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Morel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Martini rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Crwtrng cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vsler 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mdrigal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Enctrnd 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Ball 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|310
|100
|001
|-
|6
|Chicago Cubs
|000
|006
|20(x)
|-
|8
E_Gomes (1), Ball (1). LOB_Cincinnati 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Martini (1), Gomes (2), Torrens (1). HR_Maile (1), Vosler (2), Mancini (2), Wisdom (1), Morel (1). SB_Newman (1), Friedl (2), Benson (5), Tauchman (3). CS_Benson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Greene
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Stoudt L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|0
|2
|Cachutt
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Legumina
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Taillon
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Correa
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fulmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wick W, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hughes H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Duffey H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Merryweather S, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Cachutt (Bote), Hughes (Martin).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Brock Ballou; .
T_. A_10586