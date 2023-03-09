Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

9 Mar, 2023
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 55 34 14 5 2 75 163 140
Providence 55 32 13 8 2 74 162 149
Charlotte 57 32 20 3 2 69 179 171
Springfield 56 29 21 2 4 64 168 160
Lehigh Valley 56 28 22 3 3 62 168 171
Bridgeport 56 26 22 7 1 60 181 185
Hartford 56 24 22 3 7 58 167 174
WB/Scranton 56 23 24 4 5 55 152 163

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 57 38 16 2 1 79 196 171
Utica 55 27 20 6 2 62 166 165
Syracuse 54 27 20 4 3 61 191 176
Rochester 53 26 22 4 1 57 173 178
Laval 56 23 23 7 3 56 201 205
Belleville 57 25 27 4 1 55 182 206
Cleveland 55 24 25 4 2 54 180 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 54 30 14 7 3 70 195 153
Milwaukee 55 32 18 3 2 69 184 158
Manitoba 54 31 17 3 3 68 171 163
Rockford 56 27 21 4 4 62 174 183
Iowa 57 26 22 5 4 61 166 173
Chicago 54 24 25 3 2 53 162 189
Grand Rapids 55 22 27 4 2 50 156 206

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 57 39 15 3 0 81 208 148
Coachella Valley 52 36 10 4 2 78 189 137
Colorado 55 30 18 4 3 67 161 150
Abbotsford 57 31 21 2 3 67 189 173
Ontario 55 30 20 4 1 65 174 156
Bakersfield 54 25 25 2 2 54 162 170
Tucson 56 24 26 6 0 54 172 189
San Jose 54 22 27 1 4 49 148 185
Henderson 56 22 29 0 5 49 152 162
San Diego 57 17 39 1 0 35 144 219

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 1

Iowa 5, Milwaukee 3

Calgary 5, Colorado 2

Manitoba 4, Abbotsford 3

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 5, Laval 1

Bridgeport 3, Charlotte 2

Springfield 4, Hartford 0

Toronto 3, WB/Scranton 1

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

