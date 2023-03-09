AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|55
|34
|14
|5
|2
|75
|163
|140
|Providence
|55
|32
|13
|8
|2
|74
|162
|149
|Charlotte
|57
|32
|20
|3
|2
|69
|179
|171
|Springfield
|56
|29
|21
|2
|4
|64
|168
|160
|Lehigh Valley
|56
|28
|22
|3
|3
|62
|168
|171
|Bridgeport
|56
|26
|22
|7
|1
|60
|181
|185
|Hartford
|56
|24
|22
|3
|7
|58
|167
|174
|WB/Scranton
|56
|23
|24
|4
|5
|55
|152
|163
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|57
|38
|16
|2
|1
|79
|196
|171
|Utica
|55
|27
|20
|6
|2
|62
|166
|165
|Syracuse
|54
|27
|20
|4
|3
|61
|191
|176
|Rochester
|53
|26
|22
|4
|1
|57
|173
|178
|Laval
|56
|23
|23
|7
|3
|56
|201
|205
|Belleville
|57
|25
|27
|4
|1
|55
|182
|206
|Cleveland
|55
|24
|25
|4
|2
|54
|180
|208
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|54
|30
|14
|7
|3
|70
|195
|153
|Milwaukee
|55
|32
|18
|3
|2
|69
|184
|158
|Manitoba
|54
|31
|17
|3
|3
|68
|171
|163
|Rockford
|56
|27
|21
|4
|4
|62
|174
|183
|Iowa
|57
|26
|22
|5
|4
|61
|166
|173
|Chicago
|54
|24
|25
|3
|2
|53
|162
|189
|Grand Rapids
|55
|22
|27
|4
|2
|50
|156
|206
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|57
|39
|15
|3
|0
|81
|208
|148
|Coachella Valley
|52
|36
|10
|4
|2
|78
|189
|137
|Colorado
|55
|30
|18
|4
|3
|67
|161
|150
|Abbotsford
|57
|31
|21
|2
|3
|67
|189
|173
|Ontario
|55
|30
|20
|4
|1
|65
|174
|156
|Bakersfield
|54
|25
|25
|2
|2
|54
|162
|170
|Tucson
|56
|24
|26
|6
|0
|54
|172
|189
|San Jose
|54
|22
|27
|1
|4
|49
|148
|185
|Henderson
|56
|22
|29
|0
|5
|49
|152
|162
|San Diego
|57
|17
|39
|1
|0
|35
|144
|219
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 1
Iowa 5, Milwaukee 3
Calgary 5, Colorado 2
Manitoba 4, Abbotsford 3
Wednesday's Games
Belleville 5, Laval 1
Bridgeport 3, Charlotte 2
Springfield 4, Hartford 0
Toronto 3, WB/Scranton 1
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Hartford at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utica at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.