ADVISORY USA-SECURITY/HOUSE--POSSIBLE ONLY

Intelligence heads testify to US House on worldwide threats

Start: 09 Mar 2023 14:45 GMT

End: 09 Mar 2023 15:45 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray, National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Scott Berrier testify to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee's annual hearing on worldwide threats to U.S. security.

---

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com