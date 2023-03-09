ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/

Chinese National People's Congress third plenary session

Start: 10 Mar 2023 00:50 GMT

End: 10 Mar 2023 02:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The Chinese National People's Congress holds its third plenary session to elect China's president, vice president, and the Central Military Commission (CMC) chairman among other issues.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com