ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/

Por REUTERSyMAR 09

9 Mar, 2023
Chinese National People's Congress third plenary session

Start: 10 Mar 2023 00:50 GMT

End: 10 Mar 2023 02:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The Chinese National People's Congress holds its third plenary session to elect China's president, vice president, and the Central Military Commission (CMC) chairman among other issues.

