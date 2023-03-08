Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Reds 7, Giants 3

8 Mar, 2023
San Francisco Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 35 7 10 6
Cnforto dh 3 1 1 1 J.India 2b 3 2 2 0
P.Biley dh 2 0 1 0 Cllihan 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Davis 1b 2 1 0 0 Stphnsn 1b 3 1 1 1
Toribio 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Vsler 1b 1 0 0 0
Is.Diaz 2b 3 1 2 2 W.Myers dh 3 0 1 1
Proctor 2b 1 0 0 0 Q.McAfe dh 2 0 0 0
Schmitt 3b 3 0 2 0 J.Frley lf 3 0 0 0
Alvarez 3b 1 0 0 0 Frchild lf 1 0 1 0
B.Wsely ss 2 0 0 0 C.Pnder rf 2 3 2 0
W.Wlson ss 1 0 0 0 Hopkins rf 1 0 0 0
Pscotty lf 3 0 0 0 T.Fredl cf 3 1 2 3
Munguia lf 1 0 0 0 M.Siani cf 1 0 0 0
R.Perez c 3 0 1 0 K.Nwman ss 1 0 0 0
A.Wynns c 1 0 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 2 0 0 0
H.Ramos rf 3 0 1 0 S.Steer 3b 3 0 1 1
Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0 Qintana 3b 1 0 0 0
G.McCry cf 3 0 0 0 L.Maile c 3 0 0 0
A.Rmine c 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 101 010 000 - 3
Cincinnati 411 010 00(x) - 7

E_Wilson (1), Perez (1), Ramos (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Cincinnati 0. LOB_San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Diaz (1), India 2 (2), Pinder (1), Steer (2). 3B_Schmitt (1). HR_Conforto (2), Diaz (1), Friedl (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Harrison L, 0-1 1 2-3 5 5 5 1 2
Rivera 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Rogers, Ta. 1 2 1 1 0 1
Rogers, Ty. 1 0 0 0 1 1
Long 2 3 1 1 1 2
Beck 2 0 0 0 0 4
Cincinnati
Ashcraft W, 1-0 3 3 2 2 1 2
Sims 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kuhnel 1 2 1 1 0 0
Karcher 1 1 0 0 1 1
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Nutof 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wynne 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Ashcraft (Davis).

WP_Harrison.

Balk_Ty.Rogers.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Dan Merzel;.

T_2:29. A_3731

