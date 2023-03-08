NHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|62
|49
|8
|5
|103
|237
|132
|Toronto
|64
|39
|17
|8
|86
|216
|171
|Tampa Bay
|64
|38
|21
|5
|81
|225
|198
|Florida
|65
|32
|27
|6
|70
|221
|218
|Ottawa
|63
|32
|27
|4
|68
|199
|198
|Buffalo
|63
|32
|27
|4
|68
|233
|224
|Detroit
|63
|28
|26
|9
|65
|188
|208
|Montreal
|64
|26
|33
|5
|57
|176
|229
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|62
|42
|12
|8
|92
|216
|158
|New Jersey
|63
|41
|16
|6
|88
|226
|174
|N.Y. Rangers
|63
|35
|19
|9
|79
|209
|179
|N.Y. Islanders
|66
|33
|25
|8
|74
|191
|179
|Pittsburgh
|63
|32
|22
|9
|73
|206
|203
|Washington
|65
|31
|28
|6
|68
|201
|196
|Philadelphia
|64
|24
|29
|11
|59
|168
|211
|Columbus
|64
|20
|37
|7
|47
|167
|239
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|64
|34
|17
|13
|81
|215
|171
|Minnesota
|64
|36
|21
|7
|79
|182
|169
|Winnipeg
|64
|36
|25
|3
|75
|200
|179
|Colorado
|61
|34
|21
|6
|74
|195
|174
|Nashville
|61
|31
|23
|7
|69
|178
|180
|St. Louis
|62
|27
|30
|5
|59
|191
|227
|Arizona
|63
|21
|32
|10
|52
|171
|227
|Chicago
|63
|22
|36
|5
|49
|158
|225
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|64
|38
|20
|6
|82
|204
|179
|Los Angeles
|65
|37
|20
|8
|82
|222
|217
|Seattle
|63
|36
|21
|6
|78
|220
|200
|Edmonton
|65
|35
|22
|8
|78
|251
|219
|Calgary
|65
|29
|23
|13
|71
|203
|201
|Vancouver
|63
|26
|32
|5
|57
|214
|249
|Anaheim
|63
|21
|34
|8
|50
|161
|257
|San Jose
|64
|19
|33
|12
|50
|189
|242
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Edmonton 3, Buffalo 2
San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Calgary 5, Dallas 4
Chicago 5, Ottawa 0
Los Angeles 4, Washington 2
Vancouver 4, Nashville 3, SO
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 4, New Jersey 3
Florida 2, Vegas 1
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2
Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2
Calgary 1, Minnesota 0, SO
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.