NHL Glance

8 Mar, 2023
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 62 49 8 5 103 237 132
Toronto 64 39 17 8 86 216 171
Tampa Bay 64 38 21 5 81 225 198
Florida 65 32 27 6 70 221 218
Ottawa 63 32 27 4 68 199 198
Buffalo 63 32 27 4 68 233 224
Detroit 63 28 26 9 65 188 208
Montreal 64 26 33 5 57 176 229

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 62 42 12 8 92 216 158
New Jersey 63 41 16 6 88 226 174
N.Y. Rangers 63 35 19 9 79 209 179
N.Y. Islanders 66 33 25 8 74 191 179
Pittsburgh 63 32 22 9 73 206 203
Washington 65 31 28 6 68 201 196
Philadelphia 64 24 29 11 59 168 211
Columbus 64 20 37 7 47 167 239

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 64 34 17 13 81 215 171
Minnesota 64 36 21 7 79 182 169
Winnipeg 64 36 25 3 75 200 179
Colorado 61 34 21 6 74 195 174
Nashville 61 31 23 7 69 178 180
St. Louis 62 27 30 5 59 191 227
Arizona 63 21 32 10 52 171 227
Chicago 63 22 36 5 49 158 225

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 64 38 20 6 82 204 179
Los Angeles 65 37 20 8 82 222 217
Seattle 63 36 21 6 78 220 200
Edmonton 65 35 22 8 78 251 219
Calgary 65 29 23 13 71 203 201
Vancouver 63 26 32 5 57 214 249
Anaheim 63 21 34 8 50 161 257
San Jose 64 19 33 12 50 189 242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Edmonton 3, Buffalo 2

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Calgary 5, Dallas 4

Chicago 5, Ottawa 0

Los Angeles 4, Washington 2

Vancouver 4, Nashville 3, SO

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 4, New Jersey 3

Florida 2, Vegas 1

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2

Calgary 1, Minnesota 0, SO

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.

