Agencias

Athletics 9, Diamondbacks 3

8 Mar, 2023
Oakland Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 11 8 Totals 33 3 7 3
To.Kemp 2b 1 2 1 0 Carroll lf 2 0 0 0
P.Reyes 2b 1 0 0 0 Y.Munoz lf 2 0 0 0
Al.Diaz ss 4 0 3 4 K.Lewis dh 3 1 1 1
Ty.Wade ss 2 0 0 0 English ph 1 0 0 0
Ry.Noda 1b 3 1 0 0 McCrthy cf 3 0 0 0
D.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0 Ti.Tawa cf 1 0 0 0
Lnglers c 3 1 1 0 C.Kelly c 2 1 1 0
Sdrstrm c 1 0 0 0 Higgins c 2 0 0 0
Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 Kennedy 2b 1 1 0 0
K.McCnn dh 1 0 0 0 J.Hager 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Blday lf 4 2 1 0 P.Evans 1b 3 0 1 0
C.Capel lf 1 0 0 0 Vkovich 1b 1 0 1 0
Lureano rf 4 1 3 2 Alxnder 3b 3 0 1 1
L.Btler rf 1 0 0 0 Roberts rf 1 0 0 0
Pterson 3b 2 1 0 0 Cstillo rf 3 0 1 1
J.Bride 3b 1 0 0 0 Dzenack 2b 0 0 0 0
Es.Ruiz cf 4 1 2 2 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0
C.Pache cf 1 0 0 0 C.Torin ss 1 0 1 0
Oakland 106 200 000 - 9
Arizona 010 110 000 - 3

E_Wade (1), Evans (1). DP_Oakland 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Oakland 11, Arizona 8. 2B_Kemp (1), Diaz (1), Alexander (2). HR_Lewis (1). SB_Peterson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Fujinami W, 1-0 3 1 1 1 2 3
Sears 3 4 2 2 1 3
Williams 1 0 0 0 1 0
May 1 1 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 1 1
Arizona
Gallen L, 0-1 2 3 4 4 4 1
Brice 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Rogers 1-3 3 4 4 2 1
Frias 1 3 1 0 1 0
McAllister 1 0 0 0 0 1
Nelson 1 2 0 0 1 2
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Brice (Kemp).

WP_Fujinami.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Bill Miller; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Alex Tosi;.

T_2:57. A_7147

