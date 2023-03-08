Athletics 9, Diamondbacks 3

Oakland Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 9 11 8 Totals 33 3 7 3 To.Kemp 2b 1 2 1 0 Carroll lf 2 0 0 0 P.Reyes 2b 1 0 0 0 Y.Munoz lf 2 0 0 0 Al.Diaz ss 4 0 3 4 K.Lewis dh 3 1 1 1 Ty.Wade ss 2 0 0 0 English ph 1 0 0 0 Ry.Noda 1b 3 1 0 0 McCrthy cf 3 0 0 0 D.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0 Ti.Tawa cf 1 0 0 0 Lnglers c 3 1 1 0 C.Kelly c 2 1 1 0 Sdrstrm c 1 0 0 0 Higgins c 2 0 0 0 Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 Kennedy 2b 1 1 0 0 K.McCnn dh 1 0 0 0 J.Hager 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Blday lf 4 2 1 0 P.Evans 1b 3 0 1 0 C.Capel lf 1 0 0 0 Vkovich 1b 1 0 1 0 Lureano rf 4 1 3 2 Alxnder 3b 3 0 1 1 L.Btler rf 1 0 0 0 Roberts rf 1 0 0 0 Pterson 3b 2 1 0 0 Cstillo rf 3 0 1 1 J.Bride 3b 1 0 0 0 Dzenack 2b 0 0 0 0 Es.Ruiz cf 4 1 2 2 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 1 0 0 0 C.Torin ss 1 0 1 0

Oakland 106 200 000 - 9 Arizona 010 110 000 - 3

E_Wade (1), Evans (1). DP_Oakland 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Oakland 11, Arizona 8. 2B_Kemp (1), Diaz (1), Alexander (2). HR_Lewis (1). SB_Peterson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Fujinami W, 1-0 3 1 1 1 2 3 Sears 3 4 2 2 1 3 Williams 1 0 0 0 1 0 May 1 1 0 0 0 1 Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 1 1

Arizona Gallen L, 0-1 2 3 4 4 4 1 Brice 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Rogers 1-3 3 4 4 2 1 Frias 1 3 1 0 1 0 McAllister 1 0 0 0 0 1 Nelson 1 2 0 0 1 2 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2 Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Brice (Kemp).

WP_Fujinami.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Bill Miller; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Alex Tosi;.

T_2:57. A_7147