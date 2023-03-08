Athletics 9, Diamondbacks 3

8 Mar, 2023
|Oakland
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|9
|11
|8
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|To.Kemp 2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Carroll lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Diaz ss
|4
|0
|3
|4
|K.Lewis dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ty.Wade ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|English ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ry.Noda 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McCrthy cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Tawa cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lnglers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Kelly c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sdrstrm c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Higgins c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|K.McCnn dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hager 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Blday lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|P.Evans 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Capel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vkovich 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lureano rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Alxnder 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|L.Btler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Roberts rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cstillo rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Bride 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dzenack 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Es.Ruiz cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Torin ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|106
|200
|000
|-
|9
|Arizona
|010
|110
|000
|-
|3
E_Wade (1), Evans (1). DP_Oakland 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Oakland 11, Arizona 8. 2B_Kemp (1), Diaz (1), Alexander (2). HR_Lewis (1). SB_Peterson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Fujinami W, 1-0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sears
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|May
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Steckenrider
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Arizona
|Gallen L, 0-1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Brice
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Frias
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McAllister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nelson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sulser
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Brice (Kemp).
WP_Fujinami.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Bill Miller; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Alex Tosi;.
T_2:57. A_7147