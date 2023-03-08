Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Astros 5, Mets 5

8 Mar, 2023
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 10 5 Totals 37 5 11 5
Lcastro cf 3 1 1 0 M.Dubon 2b 2 0 0 0
Br.Baty 3b 2 0 1 1 Whtcomb 2b 2 0 1 0
Gllorme ss 2 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 3 0
Almonte rf 1 1 0 0 Whtaker 3b 2 1 1 0
To.Pham lf 3 0 1 0 B.Mdris rf 2 0 1 0
Cedrola lf 1 0 0 0 J.Perez rf 3 0 0 0
M.Canha rf 3 0 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0
Muricio ss 2 0 1 2 C.Stbbs 1b 1 2 1 3
Dar.Ruf 1b 3 0 0 0 Daniels lf 2 0 0 0
Ramirez cf 1 0 0 0 Mtjevic lf 2 0 1 0
Vientos 3b 3 0 1 0 Salazar c 2 0 0 0
Winaker 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Price c 1 0 1 0
To.Nido c 3 0 1 0 K.Crona cf 2 0 0 0
M.Perez c 1 0 0 0 L.Cerny cf 2 0 1 1
Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0 Kssnger ss 2 1 1 1
J.Davis dh 1 1 1 1 Gnzalez ss 3 0 0 0
J.Praza 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Brber dh 2 0 0 0
L.Rtter 2b 1 1 0 0 C.Julks dh 1 1 0 0
New York 001 000 310 - 5
Houston 010 000 013 - 5

E_Pham (1), Whitaker (1). DP_New York 2, Houston 1. LOB_New York 8, Houston 12. 2B_Bregman 2 (2). HR_Davis (1), Stubbs (1), Kessinger (1). SB_Locastro (5), Baty (1), Whitcomb (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Carrasco 3 4 1 1 0 2
Megill 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 3
Woods 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Curtiss H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 3
Lucchesi 1 1 1 1 2 0
Greene BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Courtney 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Houston
Valdez 3 6 1 1 0 2
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 1
Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Davis 2-3 1 3 0 2 0
Hansen 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Ruppenthal 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Carrasco (Salazar).

WP_Davis.

Balk_Ruppenthal.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, David Rackley; Third, Carlos Torres;.

T_2:55. A_4088

