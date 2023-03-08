Astros 5, Mets 5

8 Mar, 2023
|New York
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Lcastro cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Dubon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Baty 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Whtcomb 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gllorme ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Almonte rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Whtaker 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|To.Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mdris rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cedrola lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Perez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Canha rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muricio ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|C.Stbbs 1b
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Dar.Ruf 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Daniels lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mtjevic lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Vientos 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Salazar c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Winaker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Price c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|To.Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Crona cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Cerny cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kssnger ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Davis dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Gnzalez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Praza 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Brber dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Rtter 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C.Julks dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|310
|-
|5
|Houston
|010
|000
|013
|-
|5
E_Pham (1), Whitaker (1). DP_New York 2, Houston 1. LOB_New York 8, Houston 12. 2B_Bregman 2 (2). HR_Davis (1), Stubbs (1), Kessinger (1). SB_Locastro (5), Baty (1), Whitcomb (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Carrasco
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Megill
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Woods
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Curtiss H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lucchesi
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Greene BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Courtney
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|Valdez
|3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|2-3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hansen
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ruppenthal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Carrasco (Salazar).
WP_Davis.
Balk_Ruppenthal.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, David Rackley; Third, Carlos Torres;.
T_2:55. A_4088