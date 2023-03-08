Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

8 Mar, 2023
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 55 34 14 5 2 75 163 140
Providence 55 32 13 8 2 74 162 149
Charlotte 56 32 19 3 2 69 177 168
Springfield 55 28 21 2 4 62 164 160
Lehigh Valley 56 28 22 3 3 62 168 171
Hartford 55 24 21 3 7 58 167 170
Bridgeport 55 25 22 7 1 58 178 183
WB/Scranton 55 23 23 4 5 55 151 160

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 56 37 16 2 1 77 193 170
Utica 55 27 20 6 2 62 166 165
Syracuse 54 27 20 4 3 61 191 176
Rochester 53 26 22 4 1 57 173 178
Laval 55 23 22 7 3 56 200 200
Cleveland 55 24 25 4 2 54 180 208
Belleville 56 24 27 4 1 53 177 205

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 54 30 14 7 3 70 195 153
Milwaukee 55 32 18 3 2 69 184 158
Manitoba 53 30 17 3 3 66 167 160
Rockford 56 27 21 4 4 62 174 183
Iowa 57 26 22 5 4 61 166 173
Chicago 54 24 25 3 2 53 162 189
Grand Rapids 55 22 27 4 2 50 156 206

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 56 38 15 3 0 79 203 146
Coachella Valley 52 36 10 4 2 78 189 137
Colorado 54 30 17 4 3 67 159 145
Abbotsford 56 31 20 2 3 67 186 169
Ontario 55 30 20 4 1 65 174 156
Bakersfield 54 25 25 2 2 54 162 170
Tucson 56 24 26 6 0 54 172 189
San Jose 54 22 27 1 4 49 148 185
Henderson 56 22 29 0 5 49 152 162
San Diego 57 17 39 1 0 35 144 219

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 1

Iowa 5, Milwaukee 3

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

