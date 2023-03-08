Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY GEORGIA-POLITICS/FOREIGNAGENTS-PROTEST--POSSIBLE ONLY--

MAR 08

8 Mar, 2023
Protesters take to the streets of Tblisi over new 'foreign agents' law

Start: 08 Mar 2023 15:00 GMT

End: 08 Mar 2023 16:00 GMT

TBILISI, GEORGIA – Rally outside Georgia’s parliament building against the country’s new ‘foreign agents’ law which passed its first hurdle in parliament on Tuesday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Georgia.

DIGITAL: No use Georgia.

Source: IMEDI TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Georgia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

