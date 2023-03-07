Orioles 10, Phillies 7

7 Mar, 2023
|Philadelphia
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|35
|10
|14
|10
|B.Stott 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|J.Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hao.Lee 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliday ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Al.Bohm dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Rtschmn c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|McDwell dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Handley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Hall 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Rdrguez c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Rojas cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sntnder 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Sosa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Mrtinez ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Mntcstl dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|V.Mchin 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|R.Urias 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kingery cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Co.Mayo 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Ortiz lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ja.Cave lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|C.Norby 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Roberts c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|A.Grcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cwser cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|W.Tffey 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stowers lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mzzotti rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nustrom lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D L Crz rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|004
|020
|-
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|300
|043
|-
|10
E_Cave (1). DP_Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Bohm (1), Stowers (1). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_Bohm (3), Hall (2), Cave (2), O'Hearn (1), Hays (1), Cowser (1). SB_Martinez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Plassmeyer
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Moore H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Head BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Ortiz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Uelmen H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marte H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sullivan
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Leverett
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baker L, 1-1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|Irvin
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Voth BS, 0-1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Baker
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Conroy
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bazardo W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Givens (Sosa).
WP_Ortiz.
Balk_Givens.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Robert Nunez; Third, Randy Rosenberg;.
T_2:43. A_6182