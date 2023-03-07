Orioles 10, Phillies 7

Philadelphia Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 35 10 14 10 B.Stott 2b 4 1 0 0 J.Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Hao.Lee 2b 1 0 0 0 Hlliday ss 2 1 1 0 Al.Bohm dh 3 1 2 2 Rtschmn c 3 0 2 0 McDwell dh 2 0 0 0 Handley c 1 0 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 3 1 2 1 Rdrguez c 0 1 0 0 J.Rojas cf 2 1 1 0 Sntnder 1b 2 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa ss 1 0 0 0 O'Hearn 1b 3 2 2 3 Mrtinez ss 3 1 2 1 Mntcstl dh 2 0 0 0 W.Wlson 3b 3 0 0 0 Cordero dh 2 1 2 0 V.Mchin 3b 1 0 1 1 R.Urias 3b 2 1 1 0 Kingery cf 3 1 1 0 Co.Mayo 3b 2 1 1 1 J.Ortiz lf 2 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0 Ja.Cave lf 3 1 1 2 C.Norby 2b 1 0 0 1 Roberts c 1 0 0 0 Au.Hays cf 3 1 1 3 A.Grcia c 3 0 0 0 C.Cwser cf 1 1 1 2 W.Tffey 1b 0 0 0 0 Stowers lf 2 0 1 0 Mzzotti rf 3 0 1 0 Nustrom lf 1 0 1 0 D L Crz rf 0 0 0 0 McKenna rf 1 0 0 0 Cameron rf 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 001 004 020 - 7 Baltimore 000 300 043 - 10

E_Cave (1). DP_Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Bohm (1), Stowers (1). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_Bohm (3), Hall (2), Cave (2), O'Hearn (1), Hays (1), Cowser (1). SB_Martinez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Plassmeyer 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 Moore H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Head BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 0 Ortiz 1 1 0 0 0 1 Uelmen H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Marte H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Sullivan 2-3 5 4 4 0 0 Leverett 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Baker L, 1-1 0 2 3 3 1 0

Baltimore Irvin 3 3 1 1 0 2 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2 Voth BS, 0-1 3 4 4 4 0 1 Baker 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 Conroy 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Bazardo W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Givens (Sosa).

WP_Ortiz.

Balk_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Robert Nunez; Third, Randy Rosenberg;.

T_2:43. A_6182