Agencias

Orioles 10, Phillies 7

7 Mar, 2023
Philadelphia Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 35 10 14 10
B.Stott 2b 4 1 0 0 J.Mateo ss 3 0 0 0
Hao.Lee 2b 1 0 0 0 Hlliday ss 2 1 1 0
Al.Bohm dh 3 1 2 2 Rtschmn c 3 0 2 0
McDwell dh 2 0 0 0 Handley c 1 0 0 0
Da.Hall 1b 3 1 2 1 Rdrguez c 0 1 0 0
J.Rojas cf 2 1 1 0 Sntnder 1b 2 0 0 0
Ed.Sosa ss 1 0 0 0 O'Hearn 1b 3 2 2 3
Mrtinez ss 3 1 2 1 Mntcstl dh 2 0 0 0
W.Wlson 3b 3 0 0 0 Cordero dh 2 1 2 0
V.Mchin 3b 1 0 1 1 R.Urias 3b 2 1 1 0
Kingery cf 3 1 1 0 Co.Mayo 3b 2 1 1 1
J.Ortiz lf 2 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0
Ja.Cave lf 3 1 1 2 C.Norby 2b 1 0 0 1
Roberts c 1 0 0 0 Au.Hays cf 3 1 1 3
A.Grcia c 3 0 0 0 C.Cwser cf 1 1 1 2
W.Tffey 1b 0 0 0 0 Stowers lf 2 0 1 0
Mzzotti rf 3 0 1 0 Nustrom lf 1 0 1 0
D L Crz rf 0 0 0 0 McKenna rf 1 0 0 0
Cameron rf 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 001 004 020 - 7
Baltimore 000 300 043 - 10

E_Cave (1). DP_Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Bohm (1), Stowers (1). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_Bohm (3), Hall (2), Cave (2), O'Hearn (1), Hays (1), Cowser (1). SB_Martinez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Plassmeyer 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Moore H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Head BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 0
Ortiz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Uelmen H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Marte H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Sullivan 2-3 5 4 4 0 0
Leverett 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baker L, 1-1 0 2 3 3 1 0
Baltimore
Irvin 3 3 1 1 0 2
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2
Voth BS, 0-1 3 4 4 4 0 1
Baker 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Conroy 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bazardo W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Givens (Sosa).

WP_Ortiz.

Balk_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Robert Nunez; Third, Randy Rosenberg;.

T_2:43. A_6182

