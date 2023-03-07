NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|62
|49
|8
|5
|103
|237
|132
|26-2-3
|23-6-2
|11-4-3
|Toronto
|63
|38
|17
|8
|84
|212
|168
|23-6-4
|15-11-4
|9-5-2
|Tampa Bay
|63
|37
|21
|5
|79
|220
|196
|22-5-4
|15-16-1
|10-8-1
|Ottawa
|62
|32
|26
|4
|68
|199
|193
|19-12-2
|13-14-2
|12-6-0
|Buffalo
|62
|32
|26
|4
|68
|231
|221
|13-17-2
|19-9-2
|9-10-1
|Florida
|64
|31
|27
|6
|68
|219
|217
|17-10-3
|14-17-3
|11-4-2
|Detroit
|63
|28
|26
|9
|65
|188
|208
|15-12-4
|13-14-5
|6-11-2
|Montreal
|63
|26
|33
|4
|56
|173
|225
|14-15-1
|12-18-3
|4-12-1
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|61
|41
|12
|8
|90
|212
|155
|22-7-2
|19-5-6
|15-4-1
|New Jersey
|62
|41
|15
|6
|88
|223
|170
|18-11-2
|23-4-4
|12-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|63
|35
|19
|9
|79
|209
|179
|17-11-4
|18-8-5
|8-7-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|65
|32
|25
|8
|72
|188
|177
|19-11-3
|13-14-5
|12-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|62
|31
|22
|9
|71
|201
|199
|16-9-4
|15-13-5
|5-7-4
|Washington
|64
|31
|27
|6
|68
|199
|192
|15-13-3
|16-14-3
|10-6-1
|Philadelphia
|63
|24
|28
|11
|59
|166
|206
|12-15-4
|12-13-7
|6-9-5
|Columbus
|63
|20
|37
|6
|46
|163
|234
|13-19-2
|7-18-4
|4-12-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|63
|34
|16
|13
|81
|211
|166
|17-8-8
|17-8-5
|13-3-4
|Minnesota
|63
|36
|21
|6
|78
|182
|168
|21-10-2
|15-11-4
|10-7-0
|Winnipeg
|64
|36
|25
|3
|75
|200
|179
|21-10-2
|15-15-1
|14-5-0
|Colorado
|61
|34
|21
|6
|74
|195
|174
|16-10-5
|18-11-1
|12-5-1
|Nashville
|60
|31
|23
|6
|68
|175
|176
|16-11-3
|15-12-3
|7-8-3
|St. Louis
|62
|27
|30
|5
|59
|191
|227
|13-14-4
|14-16-1
|7-10-1
|Arizona
|63
|21
|32
|10
|52
|171
|227
|14-11-3
|7-21-7
|5-8-4
|Chicago
|62
|21
|36
|5
|47
|153
|225
|12-18-3
|9-18-2
|5-13-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|63
|38
|19
|6
|82
|203
|177
|21-13-1
|17-6-5
|8-7-2
|Los Angeles
|64
|36
|20
|8
|80
|218
|215
|19-9-2
|17-11-6
|10-4-2
|Seattle
|63
|36
|21
|6
|78
|220
|200
|15-12-3
|21-9-3
|9-7-2
|Edmonton
|65
|35
|22
|8
|78
|251
|219
|16-12-5
|19-10-3
|10-6-0
|Calgary
|63
|27
|23
|13
|67
|197
|197
|15-13-3
|12-10-10
|9-3-3
|Vancouver
|62
|25
|32
|5
|55
|210
|246
|12-17-1
|13-15-4
|10-5-0
|Anaheim
|63
|21
|34
|8
|50
|161
|257
|11-16-2
|10-18-6
|6-8-1
|San Jose
|64
|19
|33
|12
|50
|189
|242
|6-18-8
|13-15-4
|3-9-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 0
Vegas 4, Montreal 3
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 1
New Jersey 5, Arizona 4, OT
Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT
Monday's Games
San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Edmonton 3, Buffalo 2
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.