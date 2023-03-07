NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 62 49 8 5 103 237 132 26-2-3 23-6-2 11-4-3 m-Carolina 61 41 12 8 90 212 155 22-7-2 19-5-6 15-4-1 m-New Jersey 62 41 15 6 88 223 170 18-11-2 23-4-4 12-5-2 a-Toronto 63 38 17 8 84 212 168 23-6-4 15-11-4 9-5-2 a-Tampa Bay 63 37 21 5 79 220 196 22-5-4 15-16-1 10-8-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 63 35 19 9 79 209 179 17-11-4 18-8-5 8-7-1 N.Y. Islanders 65 32 25 8 72 188 177 19-11-3 13-14-5 12-5-1 Pittsburgh 62 31 22 9 71 201 199 16-9-4 15-13-5 5-7-4 Ottawa 62 32 26 4 68 199 193 19-12-2 13-14-2 12-6-0 Buffalo 62 32 26 4 68 231 221 13-17-2 19-9-2 9-10-1 Florida 64 31 27 6 68 219 217 17-10-3 14-17-3 11-4-2 Washington 64 31 27 6 68 199 192 15-13-3 16-14-3 10-6-1 Detroit 63 28 26 9 65 188 208 15-12-4 13-14-5 6-11-2 Philadelphia 63 24 28 11 59 166 206 12-15-4 12-13-7 6-9-5 Montreal 63 26 33 4 56 173 225 14-15-1 12-18-3 4-12-1 Columbus 63 20 37 6 46 163 234 13-19-2 7-18-4 4-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div p-Vegas 63 38 19 6 82 203 177 21-13-1 17-6-5 8-7-2 c-Dallas 63 34 16 13 81 211 166 17-8-8 17-8-5 13-3-4 p-Los Angeles 64 36 20 8 80 218 215 19-9-2 17-11-6 10-4-2 p-Seattle 63 36 21 6 78 220 200 15-12-3 21-9-3 9-7-2 c-Minnesota 63 36 21 6 78 182 168 21-10-2 15-11-4 10-7-0 Edmonton 65 35 22 8 78 251 219 16-12-5 19-10-3 10-6-0 c-Winnipeg 64 36 25 3 75 200 179 21-10-2 15-15-1 14-5-0 Colorado 61 34 21 6 74 195 174 16-10-5 18-11-1 12-5-1 Nashville 60 31 23 6 68 175 176 16-11-3 15-12-3 7-8-3 Calgary 63 27 23 13 67 197 197 15-13-3 12-10-10 9-3-3 St. Louis 62 27 30 5 59 191 227 13-14-4 14-16-1 7-10-1 Vancouver 62 25 32 5 55 210 246 12-17-1 13-15-4 10-5-0 Arizona 63 21 32 10 52 171 227 14-11-3 7-21-7 5-8-4 Anaheim 63 21 34 8 50 161 257 11-16-2 10-18-6 6-8-1 San Jose 64 19 33 12 50 189 242 6-18-8 13-15-4 3-9-6 Chicago 62 21 36 5 47 153 225 12-18-3 9-18-2 5-13-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 0

Vegas 4, Montreal 3

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 1

New Jersey 5, Arizona 4, OT

Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT

Monday's Games

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Buffalo 2

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.