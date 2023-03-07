NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 62 49 8 5 103 237 132 m-Carolina 61 41 12 8 90 212 155 m-New Jersey 62 41 15 6 88 223 170 a-Toronto 63 38 17 8 84 212 168 a-Tampa Bay 63 37 21 5 79 220 196 m-N.Y. Rangers 63 35 19 9 79 209 179 N.Y. Islanders 65 32 25 8 72 188 177 Pittsburgh 62 31 22 9 71 201 199 Ottawa 62 32 26 4 68 199 193 Buffalo 62 32 26 4 68 231 221 Florida 64 31 27 6 68 219 217 Washington 64 31 27 6 68 199 192 Detroit 63 28 26 9 65 188 208 Philadelphia 63 24 28 11 59 166 206 Montreal 63 26 33 4 56 173 225 Columbus 63 20 37 6 46 163 234

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA p-Vegas 63 38 19 6 82 203 177 c-Dallas 63 34 16 13 81 211 166 p-Los Angeles 64 36 20 8 80 218 215 p-Seattle 63 36 21 6 78 220 200 c-Minnesota 63 36 21 6 78 182 168 Edmonton 65 35 22 8 78 251 219 c-Winnipeg 64 36 25 3 75 200 179 Colorado 61 34 21 6 74 195 174 Nashville 60 31 23 6 68 175 176 Calgary 63 27 23 13 67 197 197 St. Louis 62 27 30 5 59 191 227 Vancouver 62 25 32 5 55 210 246 Arizona 63 21 32 10 52 171 227 Anaheim 63 21 34 8 50 161 257 San Jose 64 19 33 12 50 189 242 Chicago 62 21 36 5 47 153 225

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 0

Vegas 4, Montreal 3

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 1

New Jersey 5, Arizona 4, OT

Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT

Monday's Games

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Buffalo 2

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.