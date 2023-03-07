Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

LPGA Tour Schedule

7 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Jan. 19-22 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Brooke Henderson)

Feb. 23-26 _ Honda LPGA Thailand (Lilia Vu)

March 2-5 _ HSBC Women's World Championship (Jin Young Ko)

March 9-12 _ Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan, China (canceled)

March 23-26 _ LPGA Drive On Championship, Gold Canyon, Ariz.

March 30-April 2 _ DIO Implant LA Open, Palos Verdes, Calif.

April 12-15 _ LOTTE Championship, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

April 20-23 _ The Chevron Championship, The Woodlands, Texas

April 27-30 _ JM Eagle LA Championship, Los Angeles

May 11-14 _ Cognizant Founders Cup, Clifton, N.J.

May 24-28 _ Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Las Vegas

June 1-4 _ Mizuho Americas Open , Jersey City, N.J.

June 9-11 _ ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.

June 15-18 _ Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.

June 22-25 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Springfield, N.J.

July 6-9 _ U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach, Calif.

July 13-16 _ Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio

July 19-22 _ Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.

July 27-30 _ Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

Aug. 3-6 _ Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Troon, United Kingdom

Aug. 10-13 _ AIG Women’s Open, Surrey, United Kingdom

Aug. 17-20 _ ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ballymena, United Kingdom

Aug. 24-27 _ CP Women’s Open, Vancouver, British Columbia

Aug. 31-Sept. 3 _ Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 7-10 _ Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati

Sept. 22-24 _ Solheim Cup, Andalucia, Spain

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Rogers, Ark.

Oct. 5-8 _ The Ascendant LPGA, The Colony, Texas

Oct. 12-15 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai

Oct. 19-22 _ BMW Ladies Championship, Wonju, South Korea

Oct. 26-29 _ Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Taipei, Taiwan

Nov. 2-5 _ TOTO Japan Classic, Omitama, Japan

Nov. 9-12 _ The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 16-19 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Con Enzo Fernández de titular, el Chelsea recibe a Borussia Dortmund en la vuelta de los octavos de final de la Champions League

Con Enzo Fernández de titular, el Chelsea recibe a Borussia Dortmund en la vuelta de los octavos de final de la Champions League

Hace 2 min

Benfica iguala 0-0 ante Brujas en la definición por el boleto a la próxima ronda de la Champions League

Jesús Corona develó sus planes de retiro con Cruz Azul y descartó la selección mexicana por completo

Nuevo escándalo para Weghorst tras el “andá pa’ allá, bobo” de Messi: el gesto en el 0-7 ante Liverpool que enfureció a los fanáticos del United

Por qué a Christian Martinoli no le gusta narrar videojuegos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El líder de la banda BTS, reveló con quién podría hacer su próxima colaboración: “Si ella quiere, yo también quiero”

El líder de la banda BTS, reveló con quién podría hacer su próxima colaboración: “Si ella quiere, yo también quiero”

Hace 0 min

Quienes son las tres cantantes que se viralizaron en TikTok por los perritos de Barbie

“The Last of Us” llega a su final en HBO: qué esperar del último episodio de la temporada

Así es el nuevo thriller turco al estilo de Hollywood que se metió al Top 10 de Netflix

La corta lista de directoras nominadas al Oscar 2023 y la falta de historias de mujeres

TENDENCIAS

La Agencia de Seguridad Nacional de Estados Unidos alertó sobre la recopilación de datos y la influencia de TikTok

La Agencia de Seguridad Nacional de Estados Unidos alertó sobre la recopilación de datos y la influencia de TikTok

Hace 19 min

Cómo reiniciar TikTok para ver videos diferentes

Cómo es el programa de cambio de hábitos que ayudó a evitar la diabetes a un 20% de los participantes

FIFA 23 agrega la Champions League femenina y clubes de mujeres

Qué son las notificaciones push y por qué pueden ser peligrosas