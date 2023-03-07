ADVISORY JAPAN-SPACE/H3 NEWSER

JAXA holds newser after new rocket fails after engine issue

Start: 07 Mar 2023 05:18 GMT

End: 07 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

TANEGASHIMA, JAPAN - Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) holds a news conference after it had destroyed a new medium-lift rocket, H3, it launched toward space after the vehicle's second-stage engine failed to ignite.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Do not obscure logo/ for editorial purposes only/no use after March 31, 2023/ no archive/ no resale.

DIGITAL: Do not obscure logo/ for editorial purposes only/no use after March 31, 2023/ no archive/ no resale.

Source: JAXA YOUTUBE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com