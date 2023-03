Drone reveals scale of Bakhmut destruction

Start: 07 Mar 2023 18:30 GMT

End: 07 Mar 2023 18:36 GMT

BAKHMUT, UKRAINE - Military drone shows scale of destruction in Bakhmut, houses on fire

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ADAM TACTIC GROUP

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com