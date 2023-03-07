Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY CANADA-EU/PARLIAMENT --UPDATED TIME--

Por REUTERSyMAR 07

7 Mar, 2023
Ursula von der Leyen makes an address to Canadian parliament

Start: 07 Mar 2023 23:22 GMT

End: 08 Mar 2023 00:22 GMT

KINGSTON, ONTARIO - President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen makes an address to Canadian parliament.

SCHEDULE:

2330GMT - Address by Ursula von der Leyen

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Canada

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

