NBA Glance

6 Mar, 2023
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 45 19 .703
Philadelphia 41 22 .651
New York 38 27 .585
Brooklyn 36 28 .563 9
Toronto 32 33 .492 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 34 31 .523
Atlanta 32 32 .500
Washington 30 33 .476 3
Orlando 27 37 .422
Charlotte 20 46 .303 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 45 18 .714
Cleveland 40 26 .606
Indiana 29 36 .446 17
Chicago 29 36 .446 17
Detroit 15 49 .234 30½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 38 24 .613
Dallas 33 32 .508
New Orleans 31 33 .484 8
San Antonio 16 48 .250 23
Houston 14 49 .222 24½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 45 19 .703
Minnesota 34 32 .515 12
Utah 31 33 .484 14
Oklahoma City 29 34 .460 15½
Portland 29 34 .460 15½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 37 26 .587
Phoenix 36 29 .554 2
Golden State 34 31 .523 4
L.A. Clippers 33 33 .500
L.A. Lakers 31 34 .477 7

___

Saturday's Games

Toronto 116, Washington 109, OT

Cleveland 114, Detroit 90

Houston 122, San Antonio 110

Miami 117, Atlanta 109

Philadelphia 133, Milwaukee 130

Minnesota 138, Sacramento 134

Sunday's Games

Phoenix 130, Dallas 126

Indiana 125, Chicago 122

L.A. Lakers 113, Golden State 105

Brooklyn 102, Charlotte 86

Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

