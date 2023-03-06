NBA Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|45
|19
|.703
|—
|Philadelphia
|41
|22
|.651
|3½
|New York
|38
|27
|.585
|7½
|Brooklyn
|36
|28
|.563
|9
|Toronto
|32
|33
|.492
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|34
|31
|.523
|—
|Atlanta
|32
|32
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|30
|33
|.476
|3
|Orlando
|27
|37
|.422
|6½
|Charlotte
|20
|46
|.303
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|18
|.714
|—
|Cleveland
|40
|26
|.606
|6½
|Indiana
|29
|36
|.446
|17
|Chicago
|29
|36
|.446
|17
|Detroit
|15
|49
|.234
|30½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|38
|24
|.613
|—
|Dallas
|33
|32
|.508
|6½
|New Orleans
|31
|33
|.484
|8
|San Antonio
|16
|48
|.250
|23
|Houston
|14
|49
|.222
|24½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|45
|19
|.703
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|32
|.515
|12
|Utah
|31
|33
|.484
|14
|Oklahoma City
|29
|34
|.460
|15½
|Portland
|29
|34
|.460
|15½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|37
|26
|.587
|—
|Phoenix
|36
|29
|.554
|2
|Golden State
|34
|31
|.523
|4
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|33
|.500
|5½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|34
|.477
|7
Saturday's Games
Toronto 116, Washington 109, OT
Cleveland 114, Detroit 90
Houston 122, San Antonio 110
Miami 117, Atlanta 109
Philadelphia 133, Milwaukee 130
Minnesota 138, Sacramento 134
Sunday's Games
Phoenix 130, Dallas 126
Indiana 125, Chicago 122
L.A. Lakers 113, Golden State 105
Brooklyn 102, Charlotte 86
Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.