6 Mar, 2023
THROUGH MARCH 5
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Keith Kinkaid
|Boston
|2
|86
|2
|1.40
|Michael Hutchinson
|Columbus
|1
|36
|1
|1.67
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|39
|2289
|72
|1.89
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|29
|1691
|56
|1.99
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|22
|1299
|49
|2.26
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|26
|1400
|53
|2.27
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|47
|2758
|106
|2.31
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|2716
|106
|2.34
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|22
|1285
|51
|2.38
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|32
|1882
|75
|2.39
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|26
|1432
|59
|2.47
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|40
|2228
|93
|2.50
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|2.53
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|18
|942
|40
|2.55
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|48
|2819
|123
|2.62
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|44
|2613
|116
|2.66
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|2.66
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|2701
|120
|2.67
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1188
|53
|2.68
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|47
|2818
|126
|2.68
___
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|39
|2289
|32
|4
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|47
|2818
|28
|16
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|48
|2819
|27
|19
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|2701
|27
|11
|7
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|40
|2228
|27
|6
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|47
|2758
|26
|8
|10
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|44
|2613
|26
|13
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|46
|2729
|24
|17
|5
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|41
|2295
|24
|10
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|46
|2683
|23
|16
|6
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|32
|1882
|22
|8
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|48
|2780
|21
|22
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|2716
|21
|18
|6
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|20
|13
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|43
|2426
|19
|19
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|41
|2291
|19
|17
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|37
|2115
|19
|13
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|32
|1865
|19
|7
|5
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|28
|1569
|19
|4
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|46
|2635
|17
|19
|10
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|36
|2059
|17
|13
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|32
|1781
|17
|9
|4
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|29
|1691
|17
|8
|3
___
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Keith Kinkaid
|Boston
|2
|86
|2
|38
|.950
|1
|0
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|39
|2289
|72
|1090
|.938
|32
|4
|1
|Michael Hutchinson
|Columbus
|1
|36
|1
|15
|.938
|0
|0
|0
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|29
|1691
|56
|777
|.933
|17
|8
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|2716
|106
|1316
|.925
|21
|18
|6
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|47
|2758
|106
|1260
|.922
|26
|8
|10
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|432
|.919
|7
|7
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|48
|2819
|123
|1393
|.919
|27
|19
|2
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|44
|2613
|116
|1303
|.918
|26
|13
|5
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|21
|1214
|56
|627
|.918
|9
|8
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|26
|1400
|53
|590
|.918
|16
|4
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|46
|2729
|125
|1387
|.917
|24
|17
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|32
|1865
|86
|943
|.916
|19
|7
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|47
|2818
|126
|1360
|.915
|28
|16
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|32
|1882
|75
|809
|.915
|22
|8
|2
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|15
|792
|37
|399
|.915
|6
|7
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1188
|53
|564
|.914
|11
|7
|2
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|999
|.914
|20
|13
|3
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|26
|1432
|59
|627
|.913
|16
|6
|1
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|29
|1609
|84
|868
|.912
|12
|11
|3
___
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|2716
|5
|21
|18
|6
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|43
|2426
|5
|19
|19
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|47
|2758
|4
|26
|8
|10
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|48
|2819
|3
|27
|19
|2
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|46
|2683
|3
|23
|16
|6
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|44
|2613
|3
|26
|13
|5
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|42
|2461
|3
|16
|19
|5
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|41
|2295
|3
|24
|10
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|32
|1882
|3
|22
|8
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|22
|1299
|3
|16
|2
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|47
|2818
|2
|28
|16
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|48
|2780
|2
|21
|22
|5
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|39
|2289
|2
|32
|4
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|40
|2228
|2
|27
|6
|3
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|2
|20
|13
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|37
|2115
|2
|19
|13
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|31
|1864
|2
|9
|16
|6
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|29
|1691
|2
|17
|8
|3
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|28
|1471
|2
|11
|11
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|26
|1400
|2
|16
|4
|4
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1188
|2
|11
|7
|2