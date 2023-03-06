Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Argentine Results

6 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Saturday's Matches

San Lorenzo 1, Santa Fe 0

Estudiantes 1, Sarmiento 1

CA Platense 2, Talleres 4

Velez Sarsfield 1, Boca Juniors 2

Sunday's Matches

Colon 1, Huracan 1

Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 0

River Plate 1, Arsenal 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 3, Newell's 1

Banfield 0, Independiente 0

Monday's Matches

Barracas Central 1, Gimnasia 0

Racing Club 2, Lanus 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Argentinos 0

Friday's Matches

Santa Fe 2, Estudiantes 0

Sarmiento 4, Rosario Central 1

Saturday's Matches

CA Platense 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Gimnasia 0, Colon 0

Lanus 0, River Plate 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, Banfield 0

Newell's 1, Barracas Central 0

Sunday's Matches

Independiente 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Huracan 1, San Lorenzo 1

Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Godoy Cruz vs. Racing Club, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Belgrano, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Barracas Central vs. Independiente, 3 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

San Lorenzo vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Talleres, 5:15 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Racing Club vs. Sarmiento, 4 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.

River Plate vs. Godoy Cruz, 6:15 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Huracan, 6:15 p.m.

Banfield vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Colon vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Platense, 8 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Escandaloso final en Huracán-San Lorenzo: del fuerte cruce de Tobio con el Perrito Barrios a las cuatro expulsiones

Escandaloso final en Huracán-San Lorenzo: del fuerte cruce de Tobio con el Perrito Barrios a las cuatro expulsiones

Hace 11 min

Tras el empate de Independiente, Vélez sorprende a Talleres y lo vence 2-0 en Córdoba

Estremecedor nocaut del “nuevo McGregor” en UFC: desfiguró a su rival y compartió un polémico mensaje en las redes sociales

Huracán y San Lorenzo empataron 1-1 en un clásico caliente en Parque Patricios

Las polémicas en Huracán-San Lorenzo: por qué estuvo bien sancionado el penal de Rafael Pérez sobre Cóccaro

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los mejores memes de Adrián Marcelo y su pelea con Chessman

Los mejores memes de Adrián Marcelo y su pelea con Chessman

Hace 1 hora

Lele Pons y Guaynaa: un pastel gigante, baile con Chayanne y padrinos de lujo en la boda latina del momento

“Eres tú”: la nueva comedia de Netflix que está en lo más alto del servicio

Noches Vive Latino: conciertos de Miranda!, Resorte, Amandititita y más en el Foro Indie Rocks!

John Cena se integra a la nueva película de las “Tortugas Ninja”

TENDENCIAS

El filtro de TikTok que enseña a maquillarse

El filtro de TikTok que enseña a maquillarse

Hace 4 horas

32 fotos: el tradicional cóctel de apertura del año para el cuerpo diplomático acreditado en el país

La idea de Steve Jobs que terminó en la llegada del iPhone

Bienestar en la maternidad: consejos de los especialistas para disfrutar de la crianza

Cinco formas de usar Google Lens