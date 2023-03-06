Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/ONE MONTH

Por REUTERSyMAR 06

6 Mar, 2023
Live from Hatay one month on since deadly quake in Turkey

Start: 06 Mar 2023 07:33 GMT

End: 06 Mar 2023 19:15 GMT

HATAY, TURKEY - Live from Hatay one month on from the earthquake that struck Turkey in the early hours of February 6, killing over 51,000 people across Turkey and northwestern Syria. The earthquake and subsequent powerful tremors injured more than 108,000 in Turkey and left millions sheltering in tents or seeking to move to other cities.

