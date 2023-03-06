ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/ONE MONTH

6 Mar, 2023
Live from Hatay one month on since deadly quake in Turkey
Start: 06 Mar 2023 07:33 GMT
End: 06 Mar 2023 19:15 GMT
HATAY, TURKEY - Live from Hatay one month on from the earthquake that struck Turkey in the early hours of February 6, killing over 51,000 people across Turkey and northwestern Syria. The earthquake and subsequent powerful tremors injured more than 108,000 in Turkey and left millions sheltering in tents or seeking to move to other cities.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Turkey
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com