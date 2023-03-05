CoronavirusNewsletters
SPHL Glance

5 Mar, 2023
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 45 32 10 2 1 67 175 110
Birmingham 46 29 14 1 2 61 178 141
Knoxville 46 27 16 1 2 57 173 149
Huntsville 44 27 15 1 1 56 153 127
Roanoke 44 25 16 3 0 54 140 121
Evansville 42 24 16 2 0 50 139 131
Pensacola 44 22 19 2 1 47 150 149
Fayetteville 46 18 19 9 0 45 127 146
Quad City 42 17 23 1 1 36 103 131
Macon 39 8 29 2 0 18 102 171
Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Birmingham 5, Roanoke 4

Saturday's Games

Quad City 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 3, Evansville 0

Sunday's Games

Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

