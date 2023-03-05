NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 62 49 8 5 103 237 132 26-2-3 23-6-2 11-4-3 m-Carolina 60 40 12 8 88 206 155 21-7-2 19-5-6 15-4-1 m-New Jersey 61 40 15 6 86 218 166 18-11-2 22-4-4 12-5-2 a-Toronto 63 38 17 8 84 212 168 23-6-4 15-11-4 9-5-2 a-Tampa Bay 62 37 20 5 79 220 190 22-5-4 15-15-1 10-8-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 63 35 19 9 79 209 179 17-11-4 18-8-5 8-7-1 N.Y. Islanders 65 32 25 8 72 188 177 19-11-3 13-14-5 12-5-1 Pittsburgh 62 31 22 9 71 201 199 16-9-4 15-13-5 5-7-4 Buffalo 61 32 25 4 68 229 218 13-16-2 19-9-2 9-10-1 Ottawa 62 32 26 4 68 199 193 19-12-2 13-14-2 12-6-0 Florida 64 31 27 6 68 219 217 17-10-3 14-17-3 11-4-2 Washington 64 31 27 6 68 199 192 15-13-3 16-14-3 10-6-1 Detroit 62 28 25 9 65 187 205 15-12-4 13-13-5 6-11-2 Philadelphia 62 23 28 11 57 163 205 11-15-4 12-13-7 6-9-5 Montreal 62 26 32 4 56 170 221 14-15-1 12-17-3 4-12-1 Columbus 63 20 37 6 46 163 234 13-19-2 7-18-4 4-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Dallas 63 34 16 13 81 211 166 17-8-8 17-8-5 13-3-4 p-Vegas 62 37 19 6 80 199 174 20-13-1 17-6-5 8-7-2 p-Los Angeles 63 35 20 8 78 214 213 18-9-2 17-11-6 10-4-2 p-Seattle 62 35 21 6 76 217 198 15-12-3 20-9-3 9-7-2 c-Minnesota 62 35 21 6 76 179 168 21-10-2 14-11-4 10-7-0 Edmonton 64 34 22 8 76 248 217 16-12-5 18-10-3 10-6-0 c-Winnipeg 63 36 25 2 74 198 176 21-10-1 15-15-1 14-5-0 Colorado 60 34 21 5 73 193 171 16-10-4 18-11-1 12-5-1 Nashville 60 31 23 6 68 175 176 16-11-3 15-12-3 7-8-3 Calgary 62 27 22 13 67 197 194 15-12-3 12-10-10 9-3-3 St. Louis 61 27 29 5 59 189 223 13-14-4 14-15-1 7-10-1 Vancouver 62 25 32 5 55 210 246 12-17-1 13-15-4 10-5-0 Arizona 62 21 32 9 51 167 222 14-11-2 7-21-7 5-8-4 Anaheim 63 21 34 8 50 161 257 11-16-2 10-18-6 6-8-1 San Jose 63 18 33 12 48 186 240 6-18-8 12-15-4 3-9-6 Chicago 62 21 36 5 47 153 225 12-18-3 9-18-2 5-13-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Seattle 4, Columbus 2

Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 3

Carolina 6, Arizona 1

Anaheim 3, Montreal 2

Vegas 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1

Buffalo 5, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Dallas 7, Colorado 3

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 8, San Jose 3

Vancouver 4, Toronto 1

Ottawa 5, Columbus 2

Winnipeg 7, Edmonton 5

Nashville 3, Chicago 1

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.