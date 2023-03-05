NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|62
|49
|8
|5
|103
|237
|132
|26-2-3
|23-6-2
|11-4-3
|m-Carolina
|60
|40
|12
|8
|88
|206
|155
|21-7-2
|19-5-6
|15-4-1
|m-New Jersey
|61
|40
|15
|6
|86
|218
|166
|18-11-2
|22-4-4
|12-5-2
|a-Toronto
|63
|38
|17
|8
|84
|212
|168
|23-6-4
|15-11-4
|9-5-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|62
|37
|20
|5
|79
|220
|190
|22-5-4
|15-15-1
|10-8-1
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|63
|35
|19
|9
|79
|209
|179
|17-11-4
|18-8-5
|8-7-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|65
|32
|25
|8
|72
|188
|177
|19-11-3
|13-14-5
|12-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|62
|31
|22
|9
|71
|201
|199
|16-9-4
|15-13-5
|5-7-4
|Buffalo
|61
|32
|25
|4
|68
|229
|218
|13-16-2
|19-9-2
|9-10-1
|Ottawa
|62
|32
|26
|4
|68
|199
|193
|19-12-2
|13-14-2
|12-6-0
|Florida
|64
|31
|27
|6
|68
|219
|217
|17-10-3
|14-17-3
|11-4-2
|Washington
|64
|31
|27
|6
|68
|199
|192
|15-13-3
|16-14-3
|10-6-1
|Detroit
|62
|28
|25
|9
|65
|187
|205
|15-12-4
|13-13-5
|6-11-2
|Philadelphia
|62
|23
|28
|11
|57
|163
|205
|11-15-4
|12-13-7
|6-9-5
|Montreal
|62
|26
|32
|4
|56
|170
|221
|14-15-1
|12-17-3
|4-12-1
|Columbus
|63
|20
|37
|6
|46
|163
|234
|13-19-2
|7-18-4
|4-12-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Dallas
|63
|34
|16
|13
|81
|211
|166
|17-8-8
|17-8-5
|13-3-4
|p-Vegas
|62
|37
|19
|6
|80
|199
|174
|20-13-1
|17-6-5
|8-7-2
|p-Los Angeles
|63
|35
|20
|8
|78
|214
|213
|18-9-2
|17-11-6
|10-4-2
|p-Seattle
|62
|35
|21
|6
|76
|217
|198
|15-12-3
|20-9-3
|9-7-2
|c-Minnesota
|62
|35
|21
|6
|76
|179
|168
|21-10-2
|14-11-4
|10-7-0
|Edmonton
|64
|34
|22
|8
|76
|248
|217
|16-12-5
|18-10-3
|10-6-0
|c-Winnipeg
|63
|36
|25
|2
|74
|198
|176
|21-10-1
|15-15-1
|14-5-0
|Colorado
|60
|34
|21
|5
|73
|193
|171
|16-10-4
|18-11-1
|12-5-1
|Nashville
|60
|31
|23
|6
|68
|175
|176
|16-11-3
|15-12-3
|7-8-3
|Calgary
|62
|27
|22
|13
|67
|197
|194
|15-12-3
|12-10-10
|9-3-3
|St. Louis
|61
|27
|29
|5
|59
|189
|223
|13-14-4
|14-15-1
|7-10-1
|Vancouver
|62
|25
|32
|5
|55
|210
|246
|12-17-1
|13-15-4
|10-5-0
|Arizona
|62
|21
|32
|9
|51
|167
|222
|14-11-2
|7-21-7
|5-8-4
|Anaheim
|63
|21
|34
|8
|50
|161
|257
|11-16-2
|10-18-6
|6-8-1
|San Jose
|63
|18
|33
|12
|48
|186
|240
|6-18-8
|12-15-4
|3-9-6
|Chicago
|62
|21
|36
|5
|47
|153
|225
|12-18-3
|9-18-2
|5-13-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Friday's Games
Seattle 4, Columbus 2
Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 3
Carolina 6, Arizona 1
Anaheim 3, Montreal 2
Vegas 4, New Jersey 3, SO
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1
Buffalo 5, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Dallas 7, Colorado 3
Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 8, San Jose 3
Vancouver 4, Toronto 1
Ottawa 5, Columbus 2
Winnipeg 7, Edmonton 5
Nashville 3, Chicago 1
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.