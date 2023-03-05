English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Everton 0, Aston Villa 2
Leeds 1, Southampton 0
Leicester 0, Arsenal 1
West Ham 4, Nottingham Forest 0
Bournemouth 1, Man City 4
Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0
Sunday's Matches
Tottenham 2, Chelsea 0
Man United vs. Brentford, 8:30 a.m. ppd
Wednesday's Matches
Arsenal 4, Everton 0
Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton 0
Saturday's Matches
Man City 2, Newcastle 0
Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 2
Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0
Brentford vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton 4, West Ham 0
Chelsea 1, Leeds 0
Wolverhampton 1, Tottenham 0
Southampton 1, Leicester 0
Sunday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 2
Liverpool 7, Man United 0
Monday's Match
Brentford vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Fulham vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 3:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 3:30 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Coventry 2, Sunderland 1
Birmingham 0, Luton Town 1
Bristol City 1, Hull 0
Burnley 4, Huddersfield 0
Norwich 2, Cardiff 0
Preston 2, Wigan 1
QPR 1, Blackburn 3
Reading 3, Blackpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Watford 0
Stoke 0, Millwall 1
West Brom 2, Middlesbrough 0
Monday's Match
Swansea 1, Rotherham 1
Tuesday's Matches
Preston 0, Coventry 0
Luton Town 2, Millwall 2
Friday's Match
Hull 2, West Brom 0
Saturday's Matches
Blackburn 1, Sheffield United 0
Cardiff 2, Bristol City 0
Blackpool 0, Burnley 0
Huddersfield 0, Coventry 4
Luton Town 1, Swansea 0
Middlesbrough 5, Reading 0
Millwall 2, Norwich 3
Rotherham 3, QPR 1
Sunderland 1, Stoke 5
Watford 0, Preston 0
Wigan 1, Birmingham 1
Tuesday's Matches
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Wigan, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Stoke vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bristol City vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Norwich vs. Sunderland, 8 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Blackpool vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Birmingham, 3:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Coventry, 3:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 4 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Blackburn vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. West Brom, 3:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Norwich, 3:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Burnley, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Sheffield United, 4 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Oxford United 0, Bristol Rovers 3
Barnsley 4, Derby 1
Bolton 2, Port Vale 1
Burton Albion 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Charlton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Exeter 2, Cambridge United 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 0
Forest Green 1, Lincoln 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 1
Peterborough 5, Plymouth 2
Portsmouth 4, Cheltenham 0
Shrewsbury 2, Wycombe 0
Tuesday's Matches
Derby 2, Cheltenham 0
Lincoln 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Portsmouth 3, Bolton 1
Peterborough 0, Charlton 0
Saturday's Matches
Morecambe 0, Bolton 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Forest Green 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Barnsley 0
Cambridge United 0, Portsmouth 1
Cheltenham 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Derby 2, Shrewsbury 2
Ipswich 4, Burton Albion 0
Lincoln 1, Oxford United 0
Plymouth 2, Charlton 0
Port Vale 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Peterborough 0
Wycombe 1, Exeter 1
Tuesday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Derby, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 3:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 3:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 1, Stockport County 0
Colchester 0, Northampton 1
Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 5
Crewe 1, Rochdale 1
Doncaster 0, Bradford 1
Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Grimsby Town 2, Leyton Orient 2
Hartlepool 3, Walsall 3
Mansfield Town 2, Salford 5
Newport County 0, Sutton United 2
Stevenage 0, Tranmere 1
Swindon 3, Harrogate Town 0
Tuesday's Matches
Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 1
Tranmere 1, Crawley Town 0
Gillingham 0, Bradford 2
AFC Wimbledon 2, Stevenage 3
Barrow 1, Salford 1
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 1, Mansfield Town 3
Bradford 2, Colchester 0
Carlisle 2, Grimsby Town 0
Harrogate Town 0, Gillingham 0
Leyton Orient 1, Swindon 1
Northampton 1, Crawley Town 0
Rochdale 2, Stevenage 0
Salford 3, Newport County 1
Stockport County 0, Doncaster 0
Sutton United 1, Crewe 1
Tranmere 1, Hartlepool 1
Walsall 0, Barrow 1
Tuesday's Matches
Stockport County vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Crewe vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Sutton United vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Swindon, 3:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 3:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham 4, Solihull Moors 1
Barnet 4, Aldershot 1
Boreham Wood 2, Scunthorpe 0
Chesterfield 0, Oldham 1
Eastleigh 0, Bromley 0
Halifax Town 0, Maidenhead United 1
Maidstone United FC 1, Gateshead FC 1
Torquay United 1, Southend 2
Woking 1, Wealdstone 1
Wrexham 3, Dorking Wanderers 1
York City FC 2, Yeovil 1
Notts County 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Tuesday's Matches
Barnet 1, Oldham 3
Wrexham 2, Chesterfield 1
Boreham Wood 1, Dorking Wanderers 0
Halifax Town 5, Wealdstone 0
Torquay United 1, Bromley 2
Yeovil 1, Altrincham 1
Maidenhead United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Eastleigh 1, York City FC 0
Maidstone United FC 1, Scunthorpe 1
Friday's Match
Southend 0, Barnet 1
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Torquay United 1
Bromley 1, Notts County 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 2, York City FC 1
Dorking Wanderers 0, Halifax Town 0
Gateshead FC 1, Chesterfield 2
Oldham 0, Boreham Wood 2
Scunthorpe 0, Eastleigh 1
Solihull Moors 2, Maidstone United FC 0
Wealdstone 4, Altrincham 0
Yeovil 0, Woking 1
Maidenhead United 2, Wrexham 2
Tuesday's Matches
Bromley vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Maidstone United FC, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd
Barnet vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd
Boreham Wood vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidstone United FC vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Torquay United vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m. ppd
Notts County vs. Dorking Wanderers, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Boreham Wood vs. Southend, 3:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Eastleigh, 3:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Scunthorpe, 3:45 p.m.
York City FC vs. Altrincham, 3:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot, 3:45 p.m.
Barnet vs. Yeovil, 3:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 3:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m.