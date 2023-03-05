Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Blue Jays 16, Phillies 4

5 Mar, 2023
Philadelphia Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 41 16 18 16
T.Trner ss 3 1 1 0 Sprnger dh 4 0 1 1
J.Rojas cf 2 0 0 0 S.Brman dh 1 0 0 1
Schwrbr dh 2 1 2 2 Bchette ss 3 2 2 1
Marchan dh 1 1 0 0 O.Lopez ss 3 1 2 3
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 D.Vrsho lf 3 1 2 1
W.Tffey 3b 1 0 0 0 V.Capra lf 0 1 0 0
Cstllns rf 2 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 2 1
J.Ortiz rf 1 1 0 0 Mrtinez 3b 2 1 1 3
B.Marsh cf 3 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0
J.Haley 2b 1 0 0 0 Brantly c 2 0 0 0
Hrrison 2b 3 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 1 2 1
McDwell c 1 0 0 0 Jimenez 2b 2 2 2 0
Clemens 3b 3 0 1 2 Horwitz 1b 2 1 0 0
D L Crz 1b 1 0 1 0 R.Nunez 1b 1 1 0 0
J.Hicks c 3 0 2 0 N.Lukes cf 3 1 1 1
We.Rijo ss 0 0 0 0 Ca.Eden cf 2 1 1 0
Guthrie lf 3 0 0 0 Britton rf 3 1 1 1
Rdcliff lf 1 0 0 0 Bernard rf 2 2 1 2
Philadelphia 200 002 000 - 4
Toronto 160 000 720 - 16

E_Haley (1), Nunez (1), Britton (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Schwarber (1), Marsh (1), De La Cruz (1), Lopez (1), Varsho (1), Chapman (1), Britton (1), Bernard (1). HR_Schwarber (1), Martinez (1). SB_Hicks (1), Varsho (2), Espinal 2 (3). CS_Guthrie (1), Lopez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler L, 0-1 1 1-3 7 7 7 1 0
Killgore 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel 1 2 0 0 0 2
Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bellatti 1 1 0 0 1 0
Jewell 2-3 4 6 6 2 0
Seelinger 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Morales 1 2 2 0 1 2
Toronto
Berrios 3 5 2 2 1 2
Bassitt W, 2-0 3 3 2 2 1 3
Thompson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1
Swanson 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, James Hoye; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Bryan Van Vranken; .

T_2:49. A_7195

