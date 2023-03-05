Blue Jays 16, Phillies 4

Philadelphia Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 41 16 18 16 T.Trner ss 3 1 1 0 Sprnger dh 4 0 1 1 J.Rojas cf 2 0 0 0 S.Brman dh 1 0 0 1 Schwrbr dh 2 1 2 2 Bchette ss 3 2 2 1 Marchan dh 1 1 0 0 O.Lopez ss 3 1 2 3 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 D.Vrsho lf 3 1 2 1 W.Tffey 3b 1 0 0 0 V.Capra lf 0 1 0 0 Cstllns rf 2 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 2 1 J.Ortiz rf 1 1 0 0 Mrtinez 3b 2 1 1 3 B.Marsh cf 3 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 J.Haley 2b 1 0 0 0 Brantly c 2 0 0 0 Hrrison 2b 3 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 1 2 1 McDwell c 1 0 0 0 Jimenez 2b 2 2 2 0 Clemens 3b 3 0 1 2 Horwitz 1b 2 1 0 0 D L Crz 1b 1 0 1 0 R.Nunez 1b 1 1 0 0 J.Hicks c 3 0 2 0 N.Lukes cf 3 1 1 1 We.Rijo ss 0 0 0 0 Ca.Eden cf 2 1 1 0 Guthrie lf 3 0 0 0 Britton rf 3 1 1 1 Rdcliff lf 1 0 0 0 Bernard rf 2 2 1 2

Philadelphia 200 002 000 - 4 Toronto 160 000 720 - 16

E_Haley (1), Nunez (1), Britton (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Schwarber (1), Marsh (1), De La Cruz (1), Lopez (1), Varsho (1), Chapman (1), Britton (1), Bernard (1). HR_Schwarber (1), Martinez (1). SB_Hicks (1), Varsho (2), Espinal 2 (3). CS_Guthrie (1), Lopez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Wheeler L, 0-1 1 1-3 7 7 7 1 0 Killgore 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kimbrel 1 2 0 0 0 2 Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bellatti 1 1 0 0 1 0 Jewell 2-3 4 6 6 2 0 Seelinger 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Morales 1 2 2 0 1 2

Toronto Berrios 3 5 2 2 1 2 Bassitt W, 2-0 3 3 2 2 1 3 Thompson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 Swanson 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, James Hoye; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Bryan Van Vranken; .

T_2:49. A_7195