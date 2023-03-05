CoronavirusNewsletters
AHL Glance

5 Mar, 2023
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 54 34 13 5 2 75 163 139
Providence 53 31 12 8 2 72 160 146
Charlotte 54 31 18 3 2 67 170 161
Springfield 53 27 20 2 4 60 160 156
Hartford 54 24 20 3 7 58 164 164
Lehigh Valley 54 26 22 3 3 58 161 167
Bridgeport 54 24 22 7 1 56 175 183
WB/Scranton 53 22 23 3 5 52 143 153

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 55 37 15 2 1 77 190 166
Syracuse 53 27 19 4 3 61 187 170
Utica 54 26 20 6 2 60 160 161
Rochester 52 26 21 4 1 57 171 175
Laval 54 23 22 7 2 55 199 198
Belleville 55 23 27 4 1 51 174 203
Cleveland 52 22 24 4 2 50 169 199

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 53 30 13 7 3 70 193 150
Milwaukee 53 31 17 3 2 67 178 151
Manitoba 52 29 17 3 3 64 162 157
Rockford 55 26 21 4 4 60 172 182
Iowa 55 24 22 5 4 57 157 167
Chicago 53 24 24 3 2 53 159 184
Grand Rapids 53 22 26 3 2 49 152 198

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 55 37 15 3 0 77 197 141
Coachella Valley 51 35 10 4 2 76 184 133
Colorado 53 30 17 4 2 66 154 139
Abbotsford 55 31 20 2 2 66 184 166
Ontario 54 30 20 3 1 64 170 151
Tucson 55 24 26 5 0 53 171 187
Bakersfield 53 24 25 2 2 52 157 166
San Jose 53 22 26 1 4 49 144 180
Henderson 55 21 29 0 5 47 149 160
San Diego 56 16 39 1 0 33 142 218

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 2, Utica 1

Hershey 4, Toronto 3

Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2

Laval 4, Rochester 3

Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Belleville 4, Rockford 1

Springfield 1, Hartford 0

Chicago 4, Manitoba 1

Texas 5, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 3, Tucson 2

Colorado 3, Calgary 1

Coachella Valley 5, Bakersfield 1

San Jose 4, Ontario 2

Saturday's Games

Hartford 9, Bridgeport 0

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

