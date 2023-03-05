AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|54
|34
|13
|5
|2
|75
|163
|139
|Providence
|53
|31
|12
|8
|2
|72
|160
|146
|Charlotte
|54
|31
|18
|3
|2
|67
|170
|161
|Springfield
|53
|27
|20
|2
|4
|60
|160
|156
|Hartford
|54
|24
|20
|3
|7
|58
|164
|164
|Lehigh Valley
|54
|26
|22
|3
|3
|58
|161
|167
|Bridgeport
|54
|24
|22
|7
|1
|56
|175
|183
|WB/Scranton
|53
|22
|23
|3
|5
|52
|143
|153
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|55
|37
|15
|2
|1
|77
|190
|166
|Syracuse
|53
|27
|19
|4
|3
|61
|187
|170
|Utica
|54
|26
|20
|6
|2
|60
|160
|161
|Rochester
|52
|26
|21
|4
|1
|57
|171
|175
|Laval
|54
|23
|22
|7
|2
|55
|199
|198
|Belleville
|55
|23
|27
|4
|1
|51
|174
|203
|Cleveland
|52
|22
|24
|4
|2
|50
|169
|199
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|53
|30
|13
|7
|3
|70
|193
|150
|Milwaukee
|53
|31
|17
|3
|2
|67
|178
|151
|Manitoba
|52
|29
|17
|3
|3
|64
|162
|157
|Rockford
|55
|26
|21
|4
|4
|60
|172
|182
|Iowa
|55
|24
|22
|5
|4
|57
|157
|167
|Chicago
|53
|24
|24
|3
|2
|53
|159
|184
|Grand Rapids
|53
|22
|26
|3
|2
|49
|152
|198
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|55
|37
|15
|3
|0
|77
|197
|141
|Coachella Valley
|51
|35
|10
|4
|2
|76
|184
|133
|Colorado
|53
|30
|17
|4
|2
|66
|154
|139
|Abbotsford
|55
|31
|20
|2
|2
|66
|184
|166
|Ontario
|54
|30
|20
|3
|1
|64
|170
|151
|Tucson
|55
|24
|26
|5
|0
|53
|171
|187
|Bakersfield
|53
|24
|25
|2
|2
|52
|157
|166
|San Jose
|53
|22
|26
|1
|4
|49
|144
|180
|Henderson
|55
|21
|29
|0
|5
|47
|149
|160
|San Diego
|56
|16
|39
|1
|0
|33
|142
|218
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Charlotte 2, Utica 1
Hershey 4, Toronto 3
Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2
Laval 4, Rochester 3
Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Belleville 4, Rockford 1
Springfield 1, Hartford 0
Chicago 4, Manitoba 1
Texas 5, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 3, Tucson 2
Colorado 3, Calgary 1
Coachella Valley 5, Bakersfield 1
San Jose 4, Ontario 2
Saturday's Games
Hartford 9, Bridgeport 0
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.