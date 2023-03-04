White Sox 5, Rangers 4

4 Mar, 2023
|Texas
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|4
|M.Smien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Acuna 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Le.Sosa 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sager ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|E.Andrs 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ornelas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|1
|1
|1
|2
|B.Mller 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Hrris 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Jung 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jimenez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wendzel 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brger 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grver dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCrthy dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Meses 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jnkwski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Ramos ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|E.Crter cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O.Colas rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hrnndez rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Whatley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sa.Leon c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|S.Fbian rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Zvala c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Smith lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hmilton rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E.Duran lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|002
|010
|001
|-
|4
|Chicago
|110
|002
|001
|-
|5
E_Semien (1), Miller (1), Whatley (1), Garcia (1). DP_Texas 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Texas 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Seager (1), Gonzalez (1). HR_Acuna (1), Andrus (1). SB_Acuna (1), Carter (2), Hernandez (1), Anderson (1), Andrus (1), Garcia (1), Marisnick (1), Hamilton (2), Haseley (3). CS_Dedelow (1), Ellis (1). SF_Jung.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Perez
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barlow H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Rodriguez BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Lee
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moronta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Chicago
|Scholtens
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Shaw
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Padilla
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|German
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ramsey H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Perez W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Rodriguez (Haseley).
Balk_Rodriguez.
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Alan Porter; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Kellen Martin; .
T_. A_4069