White Sox 5, Rangers 4

Texas Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 35 5 10 4 M.Smien 2b 3 0 0 0 Andrson ss 3 0 1 0 L.Acuna 2b 2 2 1 1 Le.Sosa 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 2 0 2 1 E.Andrs 2b 2 1 1 1 Ornelas ss 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 1 1 1 2 B.Mller 1b 2 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 2 0 1 0 D.Hrris 1b 1 0 0 0 V.Reyes lf 2 0 0 0 Jo.Jung 3b 1 0 0 1 Jimenez dh 3 0 1 0 Wendzel 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Brger 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Grver dh 3 0 1 0 Grandal 1b 2 0 0 0 McCrthy dh 1 0 0 0 L.Meses 1b 1 0 1 0 Jnkwski cf 3 0 0 0 B.Ramos ph 1 0 1 1 E.Crter cf 0 0 0 0 O.Colas rf 3 0 1 0 Hrnndez rf 3 1 2 0 C.Perez c 1 0 0 0 Whatley c 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 3b 2 1 0 0 Sa.Leon c 3 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 1 0 1 0 S.Fbian rf 1 0 0 0 S.Zvala c 3 0 1 0 J.Smith lf 2 1 1 1 Hmilton rf 1 1 0 0 E.Duran lf 2 0 0 0 Haseley cf 2 1 0 0 Rdrguez 3b 1 0 0 0

Texas 002 010 001 - 4 Chicago 110 002 001 - 5

E_Semien (1), Miller (1), Whatley (1), Garcia (1). DP_Texas 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Texas 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Seager (1), Gonzalez (1). HR_Acuna (1), Andrus (1). SB_Acuna (1), Carter (2), Hernandez (1), Anderson (1), Andrus (1), Garcia (1), Marisnick (1), Hamilton (2), Haseley (3). CS_Dedelow (1), Ellis (1). SF_Jung.

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Perez 3 4 2 1 0 3 Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 1 Barlow H, 1 1 1 0 0 2 1 Rodriguez BS, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 Lee 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Moronta 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kelly L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 2 0

Chicago Scholtens 3 4 2 2 1 2 Shaw 1 2 0 0 0 0 Padilla 1 0 1 0 2 0 German 2 1 0 0 0 3 Ramsey H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Perez W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Rodriguez (Haseley).

Balk_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Alan Porter; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Kellen Martin; .

T_. A_4069