Tigers 6, Phillies 3

4 Mar, 2023
|Detroit
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|N.Maton ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Placios ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Verling cf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Hoskins dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Malgeri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Stbbs dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R.Grene lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Ralmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|D.Pters rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Baez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nvigato 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Tffey 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trklson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Knapp 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D L Crz rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Sosa 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|C.Keith 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|N.Pdkul 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Sands c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrison 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cnley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rgers dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Hicks 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pacheco dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Davis lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Guthrie lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Au.Murr lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|003
|110
|010
|-
|6
|Philadelphia
|000
|012
|000
|-
|3
E_Walker (1), Castellanos (1). DP_Detroit 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Baez 2 (2), Davis (1), Sosa (1). HR_Vierling (2), Greene (1), Keith (1), Rogers (2), Realmuto (1), Sosa (2). SB_Vierling (1), Kingery (1). CS_Maton (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Rodriguez W, 1-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lange
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alexander
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Uceta H, 1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alvarado S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|Walker L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Adams
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bowden
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Head
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Abel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Marte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Uelmen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ortiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Walker (Hernandez).
Balk_Uceta.
Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ryan Wills;.
T_2:21. A_6659