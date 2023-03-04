Tigers 6, Phillies 3

Detroit Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 11 6 Totals 35 3 8 3 N.Maton ss 2 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 Placios ss 2 0 0 0 J.Rojas lf 1 0 0 0 Verling cf 3 2 3 2 Hoskins dh 2 0 2 0 Malgeri cf 2 0 0 0 G.Stbbs dh 1 1 0 0 R.Grene lf 3 1 2 2 Ralmuto c 3 1 1 2 D.Pters rf 2 0 0 0 W.Wlson ss 1 0 1 0 Ja.Baez 2b 3 0 2 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0 Nvigato 2b 1 0 0 0 W.Tffey 3b 1 0 0 0 Trklson 1b 3 0 0 0 B.Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 A.Knapp 1b 1 0 0 0 D L Crz rf 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 3b 2 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa 2b 3 1 2 1 C.Keith 3b 1 1 1 1 N.Pdkul 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Sands c 3 0 0 0 Hrrison 3b 3 0 0 0 Rdrguez c 1 0 0 0 J.Cnley c 1 0 0 0 J.Rgers dh 2 1 1 1 J.Hicks 1b 2 0 0 0 Pacheco dh 0 0 0 0 Kingery cf 2 0 1 0 J.Davis lf 3 1 2 0 Guthrie lf 2 0 1 0 Au.Murr lf 1 0 0 0 Clemens 2b 2 0 0 0

Detroit 003 110 010 - 6 Philadelphia 000 012 000 - 3

E_Walker (1), Castellanos (1). DP_Detroit 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Baez 2 (2), Davis (1), Sosa (1). HR_Vierling (2), Greene (1), Keith (1), Rogers (2), Realmuto (1), Sosa (2). SB_Vierling (1), Kingery (1). CS_Maton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Rodriguez W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 3 Lange 1 1 0 0 0 3 Alexander 2 4 3 3 1 2 Uceta H, 1 2 2 0 0 0 3 Alvarado S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Philadelphia Walker L, 0-1 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 Adams 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Bowden 1 1 1 1 1 2 Head 1 2 1 1 0 1 Abel 1 1 0 0 1 0 Marte 1 0 0 0 0 1 Uelmen 1 1 1 1 1 1 Ortiz 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Walker (Hernandez).

Balk_Uceta.

Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ryan Wills;.

T_2:21. A_6659