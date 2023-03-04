CoronavirusNewsletters
Tigers 6, Phillies 3

4 Mar, 2023
Detroit Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 11 6 Totals 35 3 8 3
N.Maton ss 2 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0
Placios ss 2 0 0 0 J.Rojas lf 1 0 0 0
Verling cf 3 2 3 2 Hoskins dh 2 0 2 0
Malgeri cf 2 0 0 0 G.Stbbs dh 1 1 0 0
R.Grene lf 3 1 2 2 Ralmuto c 3 1 1 2
D.Pters rf 2 0 0 0 W.Wlson ss 1 0 1 0
Ja.Baez 2b 3 0 2 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0
Nvigato 2b 1 0 0 0 W.Tffey 3b 1 0 0 0
Trklson 1b 3 0 0 0 B.Marsh cf 3 0 0 0
A.Knapp 1b 1 0 0 0 D L Crz rf 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez 3b 2 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa 2b 3 1 2 1
C.Keith 3b 1 1 1 1 N.Pdkul 1b 1 0 0 0
D.Sands c 3 0 0 0 Hrrison 3b 3 0 0 0
Rdrguez c 1 0 0 0 J.Cnley c 1 0 0 0
J.Rgers dh 2 1 1 1 J.Hicks 1b 2 0 0 0
Pacheco dh 0 0 0 0 Kingery cf 2 0 1 0
J.Davis lf 3 1 2 0 Guthrie lf 2 0 1 0
Au.Murr lf 1 0 0 0 Clemens 2b 2 0 0 0
Detroit 003 110 010 - 6
Philadelphia 000 012 000 - 3

E_Walker (1), Castellanos (1). DP_Detroit 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Baez 2 (2), Davis (1), Sosa (1). HR_Vierling (2), Greene (1), Keith (1), Rogers (2), Realmuto (1), Sosa (2). SB_Vierling (1), Kingery (1). CS_Maton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Rodriguez W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 3
Lange 1 1 0 0 0 3
Alexander 2 4 3 3 1 2
Uceta H, 1 2 2 0 0 0 3
Alvarado S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Walker L, 0-1 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 2
Adams 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Bowden 1 1 1 1 1 2
Head 1 2 1 1 0 1
Abel 1 1 0 0 1 0
Marte 1 0 0 0 0 1
Uelmen 1 1 1 1 1 1
Ortiz 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Walker (Hernandez).

Balk_Uceta.

Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ryan Wills;.

T_2:21. A_6659

