Royals 6, Athletics 4

Kansas City Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 9 5 Totals 36 4 10 4 Wtt Jr. dh 3 0 1 1 N.Allen ss 2 1 1 0 L.Tresh dh 2 0 0 0 K.Smith ss 2 1 1 0 M.Mssey 2b 3 1 1 0 C.Capel dh 3 0 1 1 C.Dngan 2b 1 1 0 0 Jo.Diaz dh 2 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 3 1 1 1 Lureano rf 3 0 0 0 Bradley rf 1 0 0 0 L.Btler rf 2 0 1 0 M.Beaty 1b 2 0 0 0 Ry.Noda 1b 2 0 0 0 Alxnder 1b 1 0 1 0 D.Grcia 1b 2 0 0 1 F.Reyes lf 3 1 1 0 B.Roker lf 2 2 2 0 J.Gzman cf 1 0 0 1 C.Thmas lf 2 0 0 0 M.Grcia ss 2 1 0 0 Sdrstrm c 2 0 1 0 Cstllno ss 1 0 0 0 Yo.Pozo c 1 0 1 0 D.Blnco rf 2 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 3 0 1 2 N.Lftin 3b 2 0 0 0 D.Clrke cf 0 0 0 0 Briceno c 2 1 2 1 Ty.Wade 3b 2 0 1 0 L.Prter c 1 0 0 0 Clement 3b 2 0 0 0 S.Tylor cf 2 0 2 1 Z.Gelof 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Gntry lf 2 0 0 0 P.Reyes 2b 1 0 0 0

Kansas City 022 100 100 - 6 Oakland 010 110 001 - 4

E_Castellano (1), Noda (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Oakland 3. LOB_Kansas City 8, Oakland 10. 2B_Massey (1), Dozier (1), Briceno (2), Capel (2), Butler (3), Rooker (2), Soderstrom (2), Pozo (1). SB_Capel (2), Butler (2). SF_Garcia.

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Keller W, 1-0 3 2 1 1 1 3 Barlow H, 2 1 3 1 1 0 0 Coleman H, 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 Lovelady H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Wittgren H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Sisk H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 Cruz S, 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 1

Oakland Muller L, 1-1 2 2-3 5 4 3 1 0 Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Tarnok 3 3 1 1 1 1 Williams 2-3 0 1 1 2 1 Hall 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1 Long 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Coleman (Thomas), Williams (Bradley, Dungan).

WP_Coleman.

PB_Soderstrom.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Matthew Brown;.

T_2:40. A_4302