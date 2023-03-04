CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Royals 6, Athletics 4

4 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Kansas City Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 9 5 Totals 36 4 10 4
Wtt Jr. dh 3 0 1 1 N.Allen ss 2 1 1 0
L.Tresh dh 2 0 0 0 K.Smith ss 2 1 1 0
M.Mssey 2b 3 1 1 0 C.Capel dh 3 0 1 1
C.Dngan 2b 1 1 0 0 Jo.Diaz dh 2 0 0 0
H.Dzier 3b 3 1 1 1 Lureano rf 3 0 0 0
Bradley rf 1 0 0 0 L.Btler rf 2 0 1 0
M.Beaty 1b 2 0 0 0 Ry.Noda 1b 2 0 0 0
Alxnder 1b 1 0 1 0 D.Grcia 1b 2 0 0 1
F.Reyes lf 3 1 1 0 B.Roker lf 2 2 2 0
J.Gzman cf 1 0 0 1 C.Thmas lf 2 0 0 0
M.Grcia ss 2 1 0 0 Sdrstrm c 2 0 1 0
Cstllno ss 1 0 0 0 Yo.Pozo c 1 0 1 0
D.Blnco rf 2 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 3 0 1 2
N.Lftin 3b 2 0 0 0 D.Clrke cf 0 0 0 0
Briceno c 2 1 2 1 Ty.Wade 3b 2 0 1 0
L.Prter c 1 0 0 0 Clement 3b 2 0 0 0
S.Tylor cf 2 0 2 1 Z.Gelof 2b 3 0 0 0
T.Gntry lf 2 0 0 0 P.Reyes 2b 1 0 0 0
Kansas City 022 100 100 - 6
Oakland 010 110 001 - 4

E_Castellano (1), Noda (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Oakland 3. LOB_Kansas City 8, Oakland 10. 2B_Massey (1), Dozier (1), Briceno (2), Capel (2), Butler (3), Rooker (2), Soderstrom (2), Pozo (1). SB_Capel (2), Butler (2). SF_Garcia.

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller W, 1-0 3 2 1 1 1 3
Barlow H, 2 1 3 1 1 0 0
Coleman H, 2 1 2 1 1 1 1
Lovelady H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wittgren H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sisk H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Cruz S, 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 1
Oakland
Muller L, 1-1 2 2-3 5 4 3 1 0
Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tarnok 3 3 1 1 1 1
Williams 2-3 0 1 1 2 1
Hall 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1
Long 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Coleman (Thomas), Williams (Bradley, Dungan).

WP_Coleman.

PB_Soderstrom.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Matthew Brown;.

T_2:40. A_4302

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

28 de Febrero de 2023

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

1 de Marzo de 2023

Cómo era la lujosa casa que el expresidente Gustavo Díaz Ordaz le regaló a Irma Serrano “La Tigresa”

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

K-dramas para ver en Netflix: estas son las historias más populares de la semana

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos que son tendencia este miércoles

TENDENCIAS

Mar10 Day: cuándo es y qué planes hay para celebrar el día de Mario Bros

Mar10 Day: cuándo es y qué planes hay para celebrar el día de Mario Bros

Hace 1 hora

Manifiesto contra la Obesidad: un documento conjunto propone varias medidas para combatirla

Aumenta el tiempo de los Reels en Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg abre un centro de investigación para a curar enfermedades con tecnología

Qué es el quemado de pantalla y por qué está afectando a los televisores