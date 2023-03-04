Royals 6, Athletics 4

4 Mar, 2023
|Kansas City
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Wtt Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|N.Allen ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|L.Tresh dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Mssey 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Capel dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|C.Dngan 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jo.Diaz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lureano rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Btler rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Beaty 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ry.Noda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Grcia 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|F.Reyes lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Roker lf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|J.Gzman cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C.Thmas lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grcia ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sdrstrm c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cstllno ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yo.Pozo c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Blnco rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|N.Lftin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Clrke cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Briceno c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Ty.Wade 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Prter c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clement 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Z.Gelof 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Gntry lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|022
|100
|100
|-
|6
|Oakland
|010
|110
|001
|-
|4
E_Castellano (1), Noda (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Oakland 3. LOB_Kansas City 8, Oakland 10. 2B_Massey (1), Dozier (1), Briceno (2), Capel (2), Butler (3), Rooker (2), Soderstrom (2), Pozo (1). SB_Capel (2), Butler (2). SF_Garcia.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Keller W, 1-0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Barlow H, 2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Coleman H, 2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lovelady H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sisk H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz S, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Muller L, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Conley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarnok
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Williams
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hall
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Long
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Coleman (Thomas), Williams (Bradley, Dungan).
WP_Coleman.
PB_Soderstrom.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Matthew Brown;.
T_2:40. A_4302