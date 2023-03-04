NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 61 48 8 5 101 233 130 Toronto 62 38 16 8 84 211 164 Tampa Bay 61 37 19 5 79 217 185 Buffalo 60 31 25 4 66 224 215 Ottawa 61 31 26 4 66 194 191 Florida 63 30 27 6 66 215 216 Detroit 61 28 24 9 65 186 201 Montreal 61 26 31 4 56 168 218

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 60 40 12 8 88 206 155 New Jersey 60 40 15 5 85 215 162 N.Y. Rangers 62 35 18 9 79 207 175 Pittsburgh 61 31 21 9 71 200 195 N.Y. Islanders 64 31 25 8 70 184 176 Washington 63 30 27 6 66 191 189 Philadelphia 62 23 28 11 57 163 205 Columbus 62 20 36 6 46 161 229

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 62 33 16 13 79 204 163 Minnesota 62 35 21 6 76 179 168 Colorado 59 34 20 5 73 190 164 Winnipeg 62 35 25 2 72 191 171 Nashville 59 30 23 6 66 172 175 St. Louis 61 27 29 5 59 189 223 Arizona 62 21 32 9 51 167 222 Chicago 61 21 35 5 47 152 222

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 61 36 19 6 78 195 171 Los Angeles 63 35 20 8 78 214 213 Seattle 62 35 21 6 76 217 198 Edmonton 63 34 21 8 76 243 210 Calgary 62 27 22 13 67 197 194 Vancouver 61 24 32 5 53 206 245 San Jose 62 18 32 12 48 183 232 Anaheim 62 20 34 8 48 158 255

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Nashville 2, Florida 1

Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Boston 7, Buffalo 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Dallas 5, Chicago 2

Toronto 2, Calgary 1

Minnesota 2, Vancouver 1

St. Louis 6, San Jose 3

Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2

Friday's Games

Seattle 4, Columbus 2

Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 3

Carolina 6, Arizona 1

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.