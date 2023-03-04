NHL Conference Glance

CoronavirusNewsletters
4 Mar, 2023
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 61 48 8 5 101 233 130
m-Carolina 60 40 12 8 88 206 155
m-New Jersey 60 40 15 5 85 215 162
a-Toronto 62 38 16 8 84 211 164
a-Tampa Bay 61 37 19 5 79 217 185
m-N.Y. Rangers 62 35 18 9 79 207 175
Pittsburgh 61 31 21 9 71 200 195
N.Y. Islanders 64 31 25 8 70 184 176
Buffalo 60 31 25 4 66 224 215
Ottawa 61 31 26 4 66 194 191
Florida 63 30 27 6 66 215 216
Washington 63 30 27 6 66 191 189
Detroit 61 28 24 9 65 186 201
Philadelphia 62 23 28 11 57 163 205
Montreal 61 26 31 4 56 168 218
Columbus 62 20 36 6 46 161 229

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Dallas 62 33 16 13 79 204 163
p-Vegas 61 36 19 6 78 195 171
p-Los Angeles 63 35 20 8 78 214 213
p-Seattle 62 35 21 6 76 217 198
c-Minnesota 62 35 21 6 76 179 168
Edmonton 63 34 21 8 76 243 210
c-Colorado 59 34 20 5 73 190 164
Winnipeg 62 35 25 2 72 191 171
Calgary 62 27 22 13 67 197 194
Nashville 59 30 23 6 66 172 175
St. Louis 61 27 29 5 59 189 223
Vancouver 61 24 32 5 53 206 245
Arizona 62 21 32 9 51 167 222
San Jose 62 18 32 12 48 183 232
Anaheim 62 20 34 8 48 158 255
Chicago 61 21 35 5 47 152 222

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Nashville 2, Florida 1

Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Boston 7, Buffalo 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Dallas 5, Chicago 2

Toronto 2, Calgary 1

Minnesota 2, Vancouver 1

St. Louis 6, San Jose 3

Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2

Friday's Games

Seattle 4, Columbus 2

Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 3

Carolina 6, Arizona 1

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

