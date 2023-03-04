English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Man City 2, Newcastle 0
Man City: Phil Foden (15), Bernardo Silva (67).
Halftime: 1-0.
Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 2
Arsenal: Thomas Partey (62), Ben White (70), Reiss Nelson (90).
Bournemouth: Philip Billing (1), Marcos Senesi (57).
Halftime: 0-1.
Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0
Aston Villa: Joachim Andersen (27).
Halftime: 1-0.
Brighton 4, West Ham 0
Brighton: Alexis Mac Allister (18), Joel Veltman (51), Kaoru Mitoma (69), Danny Welbeck (89).
Halftime: 1-0.
Chelsea 1, Leeds 0
Chelsea: Wesley Fofana (53).
Halftime: 0-0.
Wolverhampton 1, Tottenham 0
Wolverhampton: Adama Traore (82).
Halftime: 0-0.
Southampton 1, Leicester 0
Southampton: Carlos Alcaraz (35).
Halftime: 1-0.
England Championship
Blackburn 1, Sheffield United 0
Blackburn: Harry Pickering (5).
Halftime: 1-0.
Cardiff 2, Bristol City 0
Cardiff: Sory Kaba (52), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (70).
Halftime: 0-0.
Blackpool 0, Burnley 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Huddersfield 0, Coventry 4
Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres (31, 59), Gustavo Hamer (55), Tyler Walker (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Luton Town 1, Swansea 0
Luton Town: Carlton Morris (39).
Halftime: 1-0.
Middlesbrough 5, Reading 0
Middlesbrough: Chuba Akpom (24, 48), Aaron Ramsey (45, 51), Marcus Forss (76).
Halftime: 2-0.
Millwall 2, Norwich 3
Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (20), Zian Flemming (83).
Norwich: Jakob Lungi Sorensen (38), Tom Bradshaw (55), Gabriel (65).
Halftime: 1-1.
Rotherham 3, QPR 1
Rotherham: Jordan Hugill (15, 70), Hakeem Odofin (90).
QPR: Jamal Lowe (83).
Halftime: 1-0.
Sunderland 1, Stoke 5
Sunderland: Alex Pritchard (62).
Stoke: Josh Laurent (41), Tyrese Campbell (53, 57), Dwight Gayle (68, 76).
Halftime: 0-1.
Watford 0, Preston 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Wigan 1, Birmingham 1
Wigan: Ashley Fletcher (60).
Birmingham: Juninho Bacuna (4).
Halftime: 0-1.
England League One
Morecambe 0, Bolton 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Accrington Stanley 2, Forest Green 1
Accrington Stanley: Aaron Pressley (44), Rosaire Longelo (64).
Forest Green: Myles Peart-Harris (22).
Halftime: 1-1.
Bristol Rovers 0, Barnsley 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Cambridge United 0, Portsmouth 1
Portsmouth: Colby Bishop (65).
Halftime: 0-0.
Cheltenham 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Cheltenham: Alfie May (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
Derby 2, Shrewsbury 2
Derby: Haydon Roberts (20), David McGoldrick (45).
Shrewsbury: Tom Bayliss (49), Luke Leahy (72).
Halftime: 2-0.
Ipswich 4, Burton Albion 0
Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (31, 69), Nathan Broadhead (38), Freddie Ladapo (42).
Halftime: 3-0.
Lincoln 1, Oxford United 0
Lincoln: Daniel Mandroiu (23).
Halftime: 1-0.
Plymouth 2, Charlton 0
Plymouth: Ryan Hardie (46), Niall Ennis (87).
Halftime: 0-0.
Port Vale 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Port Vale: Aaron Donnelly (22).
Halftime: 1-0.
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Peterborough 0
Sheffield Wednesday: Ben Thompson (60).
Halftime: 0-0.
Wycombe 1, Exeter 1
Wycombe: Chem Campbell (2).
Exeter: Kevin McDonald (68).
Halftime: 1-0.
England League Two
AFC Wimbledon 1, Mansfield Town 3
AFC Wimbledon: Ali Al-Hamadi (25).
Mansfield Town: Riley-Jay Harbottle (30), Danny Johnson (66), Davis Keillor-Dunn (77).
Halftime: 1-1.
Bradford 2, Colchester 0
Bradford: Andy Cook (90), Scott Banks (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Carlisle 2, Grimsby Town 0
Carlisle: Alfie John McCalmont (36), Jordan Gibson (44).
Halftime: 2-0.
Harrogate Town 0, Gillingham 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Leyton Orient 1, Swindon 1
Leyton Orient: Omar Beckles (12).
Swindon: Jacob Wakeling (64).
Halftime: 1-0.
Northampton 1, Crawley Town 0
Northampton: Jack Sowerby (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
Rochdale 2, Stevenage 0
Rochdale: Devante Rodney (7), Danny Lloyd (28).
Halftime: 2-0.
Salford 3, Newport County 1
Salford: Callum Hendry (45), Conor McAleny (46), Matt Smith (90).
Newport County: Harry Charsley (29).
Halftime: 1-1.
Stockport County 0, Doncaster 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Sutton United 1, Crewe 1
Sutton United: Coby Rowe (90).
Crewe: Daniel Agyei (33).
Halftime: 0-1.
Tranmere 1, Hartlepool 1
Tranmere: Josh Hawkes (68).
Hartlepool: Callum Cooke (44).
Halftime: 0-1.
Walsall 0, Barrow 1
Barrow: Bill Henry Penna Waters (22).
Halftime: 0-1.
England National League
Aldershot 1, Torquay United 1
Aldershot: No Name (5).
Torquay United: No Name (9).
Halftime: 1-1.
Bromley 1, Notts County 1
Bromley: No Name (20).
Notts County: No Name (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Dagenham and Redbridge 2, York City FC 1
Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (43, 71).
York City FC: No Name (29).
Halftime: 1-1.
Dorking Wanderers 0, Halifax Town 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Gateshead FC 1, Chesterfield 2
Gateshead FC: No Name (5).
Chesterfield: No Name (43, 90).
Halftime: 1-1.
Oldham 0, Boreham Wood 2
Boreham Wood: No Name (82, 90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Scunthorpe 0, Eastleigh 1
Eastleigh: No Name (22).
Halftime: 0-1.
Solihull Moors 2, Maidstone United FC 0
Solihull Moors: No Name (42, 74).
Halftime: 1-0.
Wealdstone 4, Altrincham 0
Wealdstone: No Name (17, 30, 47, 90).
Halftime: 2-0.
Yeovil 0, Woking 1
Woking: No Name (14).
Halftime: 0-1.
Maidenhead United 2, Wrexham 2
Maidenhead United: Reece Smith (57), Shawn McCoulsky (90).
Wrexham: Paul Mullin (29, 60).
Halftime: 0-1.