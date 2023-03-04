English Summaries

CoronavirusNewsletters
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Man City 2, Newcastle 0

Man City: Phil Foden (15), Bernardo Silva (67).

Halftime: 1-0.

Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 2

Arsenal: Thomas Partey (62), Ben White (70), Reiss Nelson (90).

Bournemouth: Philip Billing (1), Marcos Senesi (57).

Halftime: 0-1.

Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0

Aston Villa: Joachim Andersen (27).

Halftime: 1-0.

Brighton 4, West Ham 0

Brighton: Alexis Mac Allister (18), Joel Veltman (51), Kaoru Mitoma (69), Danny Welbeck (89).

Halftime: 1-0.

Chelsea 1, Leeds 0

Chelsea: Wesley Fofana (53).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wolverhampton 1, Tottenham 0

Wolverhampton: Adama Traore (82).

Halftime: 0-0.

Southampton 1, Leicester 0

Southampton: Carlos Alcaraz (35).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship

Blackburn 1, Sheffield United 0

Blackburn: Harry Pickering (5).

Halftime: 1-0.

Cardiff 2, Bristol City 0

Cardiff: Sory Kaba (52), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (70).

Halftime: 0-0.

Blackpool 0, Burnley 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Huddersfield 0, Coventry 4

Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres (31, 59), Gustavo Hamer (55), Tyler Walker (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Luton Town 1, Swansea 0

Luton Town: Carlton Morris (39).

Halftime: 1-0.

Middlesbrough 5, Reading 0

Middlesbrough: Chuba Akpom (24, 48), Aaron Ramsey (45, 51), Marcus Forss (76).

Halftime: 2-0.

Millwall 2, Norwich 3

Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (20), Zian Flemming (83).

Norwich: Jakob Lungi Sorensen (38), Tom Bradshaw (55), Gabriel (65).

Halftime: 1-1.

Rotherham 3, QPR 1

Rotherham: Jordan Hugill (15, 70), Hakeem Odofin (90).

QPR: Jamal Lowe (83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sunderland 1, Stoke 5

Sunderland: Alex Pritchard (62).

Stoke: Josh Laurent (41), Tyrese Campbell (53, 57), Dwight Gayle (68, 76).

Halftime: 0-1.

Watford 0, Preston 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Wigan 1, Birmingham 1

Wigan: Ashley Fletcher (60).

Birmingham: Juninho Bacuna (4).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One

Morecambe 0, Bolton 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Accrington Stanley 2, Forest Green 1

Accrington Stanley: Aaron Pressley (44), Rosaire Longelo (64).

Forest Green: Myles Peart-Harris (22).

Halftime: 1-1.

Bristol Rovers 0, Barnsley 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Cambridge United 0, Portsmouth 1

Portsmouth: Colby Bishop (65).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cheltenham 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Cheltenham: Alfie May (56).

Halftime: 0-0.

Derby 2, Shrewsbury 2

Derby: Haydon Roberts (20), David McGoldrick (45).

Shrewsbury: Tom Bayliss (49), Luke Leahy (72).

Halftime: 2-0.

Ipswich 4, Burton Albion 0

Ipswich: Conor Chaplin (31, 69), Nathan Broadhead (38), Freddie Ladapo (42).

Halftime: 3-0.

Lincoln 1, Oxford United 0

Lincoln: Daniel Mandroiu (23).

Halftime: 1-0.

Plymouth 2, Charlton 0

Plymouth: Ryan Hardie (46), Niall Ennis (87).

Halftime: 0-0.

Port Vale 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Port Vale: Aaron Donnelly (22).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Peterborough 0

Sheffield Wednesday: Ben Thompson (60).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wycombe 1, Exeter 1

Wycombe: Chem Campbell (2).

Exeter: Kevin McDonald (68).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two

AFC Wimbledon 1, Mansfield Town 3

AFC Wimbledon: Ali Al-Hamadi (25).

Mansfield Town: Riley-Jay Harbottle (30), Danny Johnson (66), Davis Keillor-Dunn (77).

Halftime: 1-1.

Bradford 2, Colchester 0

Bradford: Andy Cook (90), Scott Banks (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Carlisle 2, Grimsby Town 0

Carlisle: Alfie John McCalmont (36), Jordan Gibson (44).

Halftime: 2-0.

Harrogate Town 0, Gillingham 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Leyton Orient 1, Swindon 1

Leyton Orient: Omar Beckles (12).

Swindon: Jacob Wakeling (64).

Halftime: 1-0.

Northampton 1, Crawley Town 0

Northampton: Jack Sowerby (79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Rochdale 2, Stevenage 0

Rochdale: Devante Rodney (7), Danny Lloyd (28).

Halftime: 2-0.

Salford 3, Newport County 1

Salford: Callum Hendry (45), Conor McAleny (46), Matt Smith (90).

Newport County: Harry Charsley (29).

Halftime: 1-1.

Stockport County 0, Doncaster 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Sutton United 1, Crewe 1

Sutton United: Coby Rowe (90).

Crewe: Daniel Agyei (33).

Halftime: 0-1.

Tranmere 1, Hartlepool 1

Tranmere: Josh Hawkes (68).

Hartlepool: Callum Cooke (44).

Halftime: 0-1.

Walsall 0, Barrow 1

Barrow: Bill Henry Penna Waters (22).

Halftime: 0-1.

England National League

Aldershot 1, Torquay United 1

Aldershot: No Name (5).

Torquay United: No Name (9).

Halftime: 1-1.

Bromley 1, Notts County 1

Bromley: No Name (20).

Notts County: No Name (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Dagenham and Redbridge 2, York City FC 1

Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (43, 71).

York City FC: No Name (29).

Halftime: 1-1.

Dorking Wanderers 0, Halifax Town 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Gateshead FC 1, Chesterfield 2

Gateshead FC: No Name (5).

Chesterfield: No Name (43, 90).

Halftime: 1-1.

Oldham 0, Boreham Wood 2

Boreham Wood: No Name (82, 90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Scunthorpe 0, Eastleigh 1

Eastleigh: No Name (22).

Halftime: 0-1.

Solihull Moors 2, Maidstone United FC 0

Solihull Moors: No Name (42, 74).

Halftime: 1-0.

Wealdstone 4, Altrincham 0

Wealdstone: No Name (17, 30, 47, 90).

Halftime: 2-0.

Yeovil 0, Woking 1

Woking: No Name (14).

Halftime: 0-1.

Maidenhead United 2, Wrexham 2

Maidenhead United: Reece Smith (57), Shawn McCoulsky (90).

Wrexham: Paul Mullin (29, 60).

Halftime: 0-1.

