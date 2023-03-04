CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Argentine Standings

4 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lanus 5 4 0 1 10 4 12
Talleres 5 4 0 1 10 4 12
Defensa y Justicia 5 4 0 1 10 4 12
San Lorenzo 5 4 0 1 5 2 12
Huracan 5 3 2 0 10 5 11
Boca Juniors 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
Rosario Central 6 3 1 2 7 10 10
River Plate 5 3 0 2 7 5 9
Racing Club 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
Sarmiento 6 2 2 2 10 8 8
Tigre 5 2 2 1 8 6 8
Instituto AC Cordoba 5 2 2 1 5 3 8
Barracas Central 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
Newell's 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
Belgrano 5 2 1 2 3 6 7
Argentinos 5 2 0 3 5 4 6
Santa Fe 6 1 3 2 4 5 6
Godoy Cruz 5 2 0 3 2 3 6
Velez Sarsfield 5 1 2 2 5 5 5
Independiente 5 1 2 2 2 4 5
CA Platense 5 1 2 2 8 11 5
Estudiantes 6 1 2 3 4 8 5
Gimnasia 5 1 1 3 3 6 4
Arsenal 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
CA Central Cordoba SE 5 1 1 3 1 5 4
Banfield 5 0 3 2 2 5 3
Colon 5 0 2 3 3 7 2
Atletico Tucuman 5 0 2 3 2 8 2

___

Friday, Feb. 24

Belgrano 0, Tigre 2

Rosario Central 1, Godoy Cruz 0

Saturday, Feb. 25

San Lorenzo 1, Santa Fe 0

Estudiantes 1, Sarmiento 1

CA Platense 2, Talleres 4

Velez Sarsfield 1, Boca Juniors 2

Sunday, Feb. 26

Colon 1, Huracan 1

Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 0

River Plate 1, Arsenal 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 3, Newell's 1

Banfield 0, Independiente 0

Monday, Feb. 27

Barracas Central 1, Gimnasia 0

Racing Club 2, Lanus 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Argentinos 0

Friday, March 3

Santa Fe 2, Estudiantes 0

Sarmiento 4, Rosario Central 1

Saturday, March 4

CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Colon, 3 p.m.

Lanus vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Barracas Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Independiente vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3 p.m.

Huracan vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.

Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6

Godoy Cruz vs. Racing Club, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Belgrano, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Barracas Central vs. Independiente, 3 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

San Lorenzo vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Huracan, 5:15 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Talleres, 5:15 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Racing Club vs. Sarmiento, 4 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.

River Plate vs. Godoy Cruz, 6:15 p.m.

Banfield vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, March 13

Colon vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Platense, 8 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

28 de Febrero de 2023

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

1 de Marzo de 2023

Cómo era la lujosa casa que el expresidente Gustavo Díaz Ordaz le regaló a Irma Serrano “La Tigresa”

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

K-dramas para ver en Netflix: estas son las historias más populares de la semana

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos que son tendencia este miércoles

TENDENCIAS

Mar10 Day: cuándo es y qué planes hay para celebrar el día de Mario Bros

Mar10 Day: cuándo es y qué planes hay para celebrar el día de Mario Bros

Hace 2 horas

Manifiesto contra la Obesidad: un documento conjunto propone varias medidas para combatirla

Aumenta el tiempo de los Reels en Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg abre un centro de investigación para a curar enfermedades con tecnología

Qué es el quemado de pantalla y por qué está afectando a los televisores