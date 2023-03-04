CoronavirusNewsletters
ADVISORY IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA --TIME APPROX

Por REUTERSyMAR 04

4 Mar, 2023
IAEA chief Grossi to comment after return from Iran trip

Start: 04 Mar 2023 16:30 GMT

End: 04 Mar 2023 17:30 GMT

SCHWECHAT - The director general of the international nuclear energy watchdog IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, is expected to give a statement after returning from a trip to Iran.

Source: IAEA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Austria

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

