ADVISORY IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA --TIME APPROX

4 Mar, 2023
IAEA chief Grossi to comment after return from Iran trip
Start: 04 Mar 2023 16:30 GMT
End: 04 Mar 2023 17:30 GMT
SCHWECHAT - The director general of the international nuclear energy watchdog IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, is expected to give a statement after returning from a trip to Iran.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: IAEA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Austria
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com