ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/

China's Wang Yang delivers keynote speech at CPPCC opening

Start: 04 Mar 2023 06:50 GMT

End: 04 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA – Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the high-profile but largely ceremonial advisory body, delivers a keynote speech at the opening session of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com