NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 61 48 8 5 101 233 130 25-2-3 23-6-2 11-4-3 m-Carolina 59 39 12 8 86 200 154 21-7-2 18-5-6 15-4-1 m-New Jersey 60 40 15 5 85 215 162 18-11-2 22-4-3 12-5-2 a-Toronto 61 37 16 8 82 209 163 23-6-4 14-10-4 9-5-2 a-Tampa Bay 61 37 19 5 79 217 185 22-5-4 15-14-1 10-7-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 62 35 18 9 79 207 175 17-11-4 18-7-5 8-7-1 Pittsburgh 61 31 21 9 71 200 195 16-9-4 15-12-5 5-7-4 N.Y. Islanders 64 31 25 8 70 184 176 18-11-3 13-14-5 12-5-1 Buffalo 60 31 25 4 66 224 215 12-16-2 19-9-2 8-10-1 Ottawa 61 31 26 4 66 194 191 18-12-2 13-14-2 12-6-0 Florida 63 30 27 6 66 215 216 16-10-3 14-17-3 11-4-2 Washington 63 30 27 6 66 191 189 15-13-3 15-14-3 10-6-1 Detroit 61 28 24 9 65 186 201 15-12-4 13-12-5 6-11-2 Philadelphia 62 23 28 11 57 163 205 11-15-4 12-13-7 6-9-5 Montreal 60 26 30 4 56 166 215 14-15-1 12-15-3 4-12-1 Columbus 61 20 35 6 46 159 225 13-18-2 7-17-4 4-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div p-Vegas 61 36 19 6 78 195 171 19-13-1 17-6-5 8-7-2 c-Dallas 61 32 16 13 77 199 161 16-8-8 16-8-5 11-3-4 p-Los Angeles 62 34 20 8 76 211 211 17-9-2 17-11-6 10-4-2 p-Seattle 61 34 21 6 74 213 196 15-12-3 19-9-3 9-7-2 c-Minnesota 61 34 21 6 74 177 167 21-10-2 13-11-4 10-7-0 Edmonton 62 33 21 8 74 237 207 15-12-5 18-9-3 10-6-0 c-Colorado 59 34 20 5 73 190 164 16-10-4 18-10-1 12-4-1 Winnipeg 61 35 24 2 72 188 165 20-10-1 15-14-1 14-5-0 Calgary 61 27 21 13 67 196 192 15-11-3 12-10-10 9-3-3 Nashville 59 30 23 6 66 172 175 16-11-3 14-12-3 6-8-3 St. Louis 60 26 29 5 57 183 220 13-14-4 13-15-1 7-10-1 Vancouver 60 24 31 5 53 205 243 11-16-1 13-15-4 10-5-0 Arizona 61 21 31 9 51 166 216 14-10-2 7-21-7 5-8-4 San Jose 61 18 31 12 48 180 226 6-16-8 12-15-4 3-9-6 Anaheim 62 20 34 8 48 158 255 10-16-2 10-18-6 6-8-1 Chicago 60 21 34 5 47 150 217 12-16-3 9-18-2 5-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Edmonton 5, Toronto 2

Dallas 4, Arizona 2

New Jersey 7, Colorado 5

Washington 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Vegas 3, Carolina 2

Thursday's Games

Nashville 2, Florida 1

Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Boston 7, Buffalo 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.