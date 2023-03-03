CoronavirusNewsletters
NHL Conference Glance

3 Mar, 2023
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 61 48 8 5 101 233 130
m-Carolina 59 39 12 8 86 200 154
m-New Jersey 60 40 15 5 85 215 162
a-Toronto 61 37 16 8 82 209 163
a-Tampa Bay 61 37 19 5 79 217 185
m-N.Y. Rangers 62 35 18 9 79 207 175
Pittsburgh 61 31 21 9 71 200 195
N.Y. Islanders 64 31 25 8 70 184 176
Buffalo 60 31 25 4 66 224 215
Ottawa 61 31 26 4 66 194 191
Florida 63 30 27 6 66 215 216
Washington 63 30 27 6 66 191 189
Detroit 61 28 24 9 65 186 201
Philadelphia 62 23 28 11 57 163 205
Montreal 60 26 30 4 56 166 215
Columbus 61 20 35 6 46 159 225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
p-Vegas 61 36 19 6 78 195 171
c-Dallas 61 32 16 13 77 199 161
p-Los Angeles 62 34 20 8 76 211 211
p-Seattle 61 34 21 6 74 213 196
c-Minnesota 61 34 21 6 74 177 167
Edmonton 62 33 21 8 74 237 207
c-Colorado 59 34 20 5 73 190 164
Winnipeg 61 35 24 2 72 188 165
Calgary 61 27 21 13 67 196 192
Nashville 59 30 23 6 66 172 175
St. Louis 60 26 29 5 57 183 220
Vancouver 60 24 31 5 53 205 243
Arizona 61 21 31 9 51 166 216
San Jose 61 18 31 12 48 180 226
Anaheim 62 20 34 8 48 158 255
Chicago 60 21 34 5 47 150 217

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Edmonton 5, Toronto 2

Dallas 4, Arizona 2

New Jersey 7, Colorado 5

Washington 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Vegas 3, Carolina 2

Thursday's Games

Nashville 2, Florida 1

Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Boston 7, Buffalo 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

