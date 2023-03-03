English Standings

CoronavirusNewsletters
3 Mar, 2023
English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 25 19 3 3 56 23 60
Man City 25 17 4 4 64 25 55
Man United 24 15 4 5 41 28 49
Tottenham 25 14 3 8 46 35 45
Newcastle 23 10 11 2 35 15 41
Liverpool 24 11 6 7 40 28 39
Fulham 25 11 6 8 36 31 39
Brighton 22 10 5 7 39 29 35
Brentford 23 8 11 4 37 30 35
Chelsea 24 8 7 9 23 25 31
Aston Villa 24 9 4 11 30 38 31
Crystal Palace 24 6 9 9 21 31 27
Nottingham Forest 24 6 7 11 18 42 25
Leicester 24 7 3 14 36 42 24
Wolverhampton 25 6 6 13 18 35 24
West Ham 24 6 5 13 23 29 23
Leeds 24 5 7 12 29 39 22
Everton 25 5 6 14 17 36 21
Bournemouth 24 5 6 13 22 48 21
Southampton 24 5 3 16 19 41 18

___

Friday, Feb. 24

Fulham 1, Wolverhampton 1

Saturday, Feb. 25

Newcastle vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Everton 0, Aston Villa 2

Leeds 1, Southampton 0

Leicester 0, Arsenal 1

West Ham 4, Nottingham Forest 0

Bournemouth 1, Man City 4

Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0

Sunday, Feb. 26

Tottenham 2, Chelsea 0

Man United vs. Brentford, 8:30 a.m. ppd

Wednesday, March 1

Arsenal 4, Everton 0

Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton 0

Saturday, March 4

Man City vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd

Brighton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Nottingham Forest vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, March 6

Brentford vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Fulham vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Burnley 34 22 10 2 68 28 76
Sheffield United 33 19 7 7 55 30 64
Middlesbrough 34 17 6 11 56 40 57
Blackburn 34 17 4 13 38 38 55
Millwall 34 15 9 10 43 35 54
Luton Town 34 14 12 8 42 34 54
Norwich 34 15 7 12 48 37 52
Watford 34 13 11 10 41 38 50
Sunderland 34 13 10 11 49 38 49
Coventry 34 13 10 11 37 34 49
West Brom 33 13 9 11 44 36 48
Preston 34 12 10 12 30 38 46
Bristol City 33 11 11 11 43 41 44
Reading 33 13 5 15 38 48 44
Swansea 34 11 10 13 47 51 43
Hull 34 11 9 14 38 48 42
Stoke 34 11 7 16 39 41 40
QPR 34 10 9 15 35 49 39
Birmingham 34 10 8 16 38 46 38
Rotherham 34 8 13 13 37 46 37
Cardiff 34 9 8 17 25 38 35
Huddersfield 33 8 7 18 30 47 31
Blackpool 34 7 10 17 33 51 31
Wigan 33 7 10 16 30 52 31

___

Saturday, Feb. 25

Coventry 2, Sunderland 1

Birmingham 0, Luton Town 1

Bristol City 1, Hull 0

Burnley 4, Huddersfield 0

Norwich 2, Cardiff 0

Preston 2, Wigan 1

QPR 1, Blackburn 3

Reading 3, Blackpool 1

Sheffield United 1, Watford 0

Stoke 0, Millwall 1

West Brom 2, Middlesbrough 0

Monday, Feb. 27

Swansea 1, Rotherham 1

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Preston 0, Coventry 0

Luton Town 2, Millwall 2

Friday, March 3

Hull vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Blackburn vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Wigan, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Stoke vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Bristol City vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Sunday, March 12

Norwich vs. Sunderland, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Blackpool vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.

Watford vs. Birmingham, 3:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Coventry, 3:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 4 p.m.

England League One

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield Wednesday 32 21 8 3 59 22 71
Plymouth 33 20 8 5 59 37 68
Ipswich 33 17 12 4 61 31 63
Bolton 35 18 8 9 51 28 62
Derby 33 17 9 7 53 29 60
Barnsley 31 18 5 8 49 28 59
Wycombe 32 16 5 11 44 31 53
Peterborough 32 16 3 13 53 40 51
Shrewsbury 33 15 6 12 41 34 51
Portsmouth 32 12 12 8 44 37 48
Fleetwood Town 33 10 12 11 36 34 42
Exeter 33 11 9 13 44 43 42
Charlton 33 10 11 12 45 44 41
Lincoln 32 8 17 7 31 33 41
Bristol Rovers 33 11 8 14 47 55 41
Port Vale 34 11 7 16 34 49 40
Oxford United 34 9 9 16 36 44 36
Burton Albion 32 9 8 15 40 58 35
Cheltenham 33 9 6 18 25 46 33
Morecambe 33 7 10 16 33 53 31
Accrington Stanley 31 7 10 14 26 47 31
Milton Keynes Dons 34 8 6 20 31 53 30
Cambridge United 33 8 5 20 26 54 29
Forest Green 34 5 8 21 26 64 23

___

Saturday, Feb. 25

Oxford United 0, Bristol Rovers 3

Barnsley 4, Derby 1

Bolton 2, Port Vale 1

Burton Albion 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Charlton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Exeter 2, Cambridge United 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 0

Forest Green 1, Lincoln 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 1

Peterborough 5, Plymouth 2

Portsmouth 4, Cheltenham 0

Shrewsbury 2, Wycombe 0

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Derby 2, Cheltenham 0

Lincoln 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Portsmouth 3, Bolton 1

Peterborough 0, Charlton 0

Saturday, March 4

Morecambe vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Derby, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Barnsley vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 3:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 3:45 p.m.

England League Two

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leyton Orient 34 21 8 5 45 21 71
Stevenage 32 17 9 6 46 28 60
Carlisle 33 16 10 7 54 34 58
Northampton 33 15 11 7 46 32 56
Stockport County 33 16 6 11 48 31 54
Bradford 32 15 9 8 40 29 54
Salford 34 15 8 11 48 36 53
Mansfield Town 32 15 7 10 51 42 52
Sutton United 33 14 8 11 36 38 50
Swindon 32 13 9 10 43 35 48
Barrow 34 14 6 14 37 41 48
Tranmere 34 13 8 13 34 32 47
Doncaster 32 14 4 14 36 43 46
Walsall 31 10 13 8 35 28 43
AFC Wimbledon 33 10 12 11 35 36 42
Grimsby Town 30 10 8 12 34 38 38
Crewe 32 8 14 10 28 39 38
Newport County 32 9 10 13 31 36 37
Colchester 34 9 8 17 31 40 35
Gillingham 32 8 9 15 21 37 33
Harrogate Town 33 7 10 16 38 51 31
Hartlepool 34 6 10 18 36 62 28
Crawley Town 31 6 8 17 34 53 26
Rochdale 34 5 7 22 27 52 22

___

Saturday, Feb. 25

Barrow 1, Stockport County 0

Colchester 0, Northampton 1

Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 5

Crewe 1, Rochdale 1

Doncaster 0, Bradford 1

Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Grimsby Town 2, Leyton Orient 2

Hartlepool 3, Walsall 3

Mansfield Town 2, Salford 5

Newport County 0, Sutton United 2

Stevenage 0, Tranmere 1

Swindon 3, Harrogate Town 0

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 1

Tranmere 1, Crawley Town 0

Gillingham 0, Bradford 2

AFC Wimbledon 2, Stevenage 3

Barrow 1, Salford 1

Saturday, March 4

AFC Wimbledon vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Stockport County vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Crewe vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Stevenage vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Swindon, 3:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 3:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.

