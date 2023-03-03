AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 53 33 13 5 2 73 159 136 Providence 53 31 12 8 2 72 160 146 Charlotte 53 30 18 3 2 65 168 160 Springfield 52 26 20 2 4 58 159 156 Lehigh Valley 53 26 21 3 3 58 160 163 Bridgeport 53 24 21 7 1 56 175 174 Hartford 52 23 20 3 6 55 155 163 WB/Scranton 53 22 23 3 5 52 143 153

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 54 37 14 2 1 77 187 162 Syracuse 52 26 19 4 3 59 183 169 Utica 53 26 20 5 2 59 159 159 Rochester 51 26 21 3 1 56 168 171 Laval 53 22 22 7 2 53 195 195 Cleveland 52 22 24 4 2 50 169 199 Belleville 54 22 27 4 1 49 170 202

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 52 29 13 7 3 68 188 147 Milwaukee 52 31 16 3 2 67 175 146 Manitoba 51 29 16 3 3 64 161 153 Rockford 54 26 20 4 4 60 171 178 Iowa 54 23 22 5 4 55 152 165 Chicago 52 23 24 3 2 51 155 183 Grand Rapids 52 22 25 3 2 49 150 193

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 54 37 14 3 0 77 196 138 Coachella Valley 50 34 10 4 2 74 179 132 Abbotsford 54 31 19 2 2 66 182 161 Colorado 52 29 17 4 2 64 151 138 Ontario 53 30 19 3 1 64 168 147 Bakersfield 52 24 24 2 2 52 156 161 Tucson 54 24 26 4 0 52 169 184 San Jose 52 21 26 1 4 47 140 178 Henderson 54 20 29 0 5 45 144 158 San Diego 55 15 39 1 0 31 139 216

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Rockford 3

Milwaukee 1, Iowa 0

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 3

Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 3

Laval 7, Rochester 5

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 5

Utica 4, Belleville 1

Abbotsford 3, Ontario 2

Calgary 3, Coachella Valley 1

Henderson 6, San Diego 5

Thursday's Games

Bridgeport 7, Providence 1

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.