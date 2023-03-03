AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|53
|33
|13
|5
|2
|73
|159
|136
|Providence
|53
|31
|12
|8
|2
|72
|160
|146
|Charlotte
|53
|30
|18
|3
|2
|65
|168
|160
|Springfield
|52
|26
|20
|2
|4
|58
|159
|156
|Lehigh Valley
|53
|26
|21
|3
|3
|58
|160
|163
|Bridgeport
|53
|24
|21
|7
|1
|56
|175
|174
|Hartford
|52
|23
|20
|3
|6
|55
|155
|163
|WB/Scranton
|53
|22
|23
|3
|5
|52
|143
|153
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|54
|37
|14
|2
|1
|77
|187
|162
|Syracuse
|52
|26
|19
|4
|3
|59
|183
|169
|Utica
|53
|26
|20
|5
|2
|59
|159
|159
|Rochester
|51
|26
|21
|3
|1
|56
|168
|171
|Laval
|53
|22
|22
|7
|2
|53
|195
|195
|Cleveland
|52
|22
|24
|4
|2
|50
|169
|199
|Belleville
|54
|22
|27
|4
|1
|49
|170
|202
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|52
|29
|13
|7
|3
|68
|188
|147
|Milwaukee
|52
|31
|16
|3
|2
|67
|175
|146
|Manitoba
|51
|29
|16
|3
|3
|64
|161
|153
|Rockford
|54
|26
|20
|4
|4
|60
|171
|178
|Iowa
|54
|23
|22
|5
|4
|55
|152
|165
|Chicago
|52
|23
|24
|3
|2
|51
|155
|183
|Grand Rapids
|52
|22
|25
|3
|2
|49
|150
|193
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|54
|37
|14
|3
|0
|77
|196
|138
|Coachella Valley
|50
|34
|10
|4
|2
|74
|179
|132
|Abbotsford
|54
|31
|19
|2
|2
|66
|182
|161
|Colorado
|52
|29
|17
|4
|2
|64
|151
|138
|Ontario
|53
|30
|19
|3
|1
|64
|168
|147
|Bakersfield
|52
|24
|24
|2
|2
|52
|156
|161
|Tucson
|54
|24
|26
|4
|0
|52
|169
|184
|San Jose
|52
|21
|26
|1
|4
|47
|140
|178
|Henderson
|54
|20
|29
|0
|5
|45
|144
|158
|San Diego
|55
|15
|39
|1
|0
|31
|139
|216
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 5, Rockford 3
Milwaukee 1, Iowa 0
Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 3
Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 3
Laval 7, Rochester 5
Syracuse 6, Cleveland 5
Utica 4, Belleville 1
Abbotsford 3, Ontario 2
Calgary 3, Coachella Valley 1
Henderson 6, San Diego 5
Thursday's Games
Bridgeport 7, Providence 1
Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.