CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DESANTIS

Por REUTERSyMAR 03

3 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

DeSantis speaks at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Start: 05 Mar 2023 20:25 GMT

End: 05 Mar 2023 21:25 GMT

SIMI VALLEY, CA - Florida Governor and likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on March 5 in Simi Valley, near Los Angeles, part of a nationwide tour to tour his new book and unofficially launch his presidential campaign.

SCHEDULE:

2030GMT - DeSantis speaks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

“Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia”: el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

28 de Febrero de 2023

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

1 de Marzo de 2023

Cómo era la lujosa casa que el expresidente Gustavo Díaz Ordaz le regaló a Irma Serrano “La Tigresa”

Un perro sin hogar se hizo famoso por su presunto parecido con el “hombre más sexy del mundo” y cambió su destino

K-dramas para ver en Netflix: estas son las historias más populares de la semana

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos que son tendencia este miércoles

TENDENCIAS

Genios políglotas: la razón por la que los perros y gatos “hablan” en diferentes idiomas

Genios políglotas: la razón por la que los perros y gatos “hablan” en diferentes idiomas

Hace 1 hora

Seis pasos para descubrir nuestro propósito profesional y mantenernos motivados

Nuevos caminos para tratar la anorexia: ¿puede un psicotrópico convertirse en un tratamiento eficaz?

Inflamación de la vesícula: por qué se produce y cómo es el tratamiento

Día Mundial de la Vida Silvestre: cómo se protege a las especies en peligro en la Argentina