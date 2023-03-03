ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/MEDAL OF HONOR

3 Mar, 2023
Biden awards Medal of Honor to Retired Army Col. Paris Davis
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden awards Medal of Honor to Ret. U.S. Army Colonel Paris Davis for his heroism during Vietnam War.
