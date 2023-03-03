ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/SYRIA-WHO

3 Mar, 2023
WHO Chief Tedros on his visit to Syria after earthquake
Start: 03 Mar 2023 14:00 GMT
End: 03 Mar 2023 15:00 GMT
GENEVA - WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will brief the press about his mission to the earthquake-affected countries after his visit to north-west Syria following the devastating earthquakes that hit northern Syria and southern Turkey in February. Dr Tedros is the first UN principal to enter north-west Syria since the beginning of the conflict 12 years ago.
