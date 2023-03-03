ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/SYRIA-WHO

WHO Chief Tedros on his visit to Syria after earthquake

Start: 03 Mar 2023 14:00 GMT

End: 03 Mar 2023 15:00 GMT

GENEVA - WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will brief the press about his mission to the earthquake-affected countries after his visit to north-west Syria following the devastating earthquakes that hit northern Syria and southern Turkey in February. Dr Tedros is the first UN principal to enter north-west Syria since the beginning of the conflict 12 years ago.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com