ADVISORY SOUTH CAROLINA-CRIME/LAWYER

Verdict expected for Alex Murdaugh trial
Start: 03 Mar 2023 00:03 GMT
End: 03 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT
WALTERBORO, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES - Jury's verdict is expected for trial of Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer accused of killing his wife and youngest son in June 2021.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access All - No new use of user-generated content [UGC] and third-party content. No use in edits of user-generated content [UGC] and third-party content.
DIGITAL: Access All - No new use of user-generated content [UGC] and third-party content. No use in edits of user-generated content [UGC] and third-party content
Source: POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com