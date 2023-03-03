ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/UN-RIGHTS

3 Mar, 2023
Human rights council on Occupied Palestinian Territory
Start: 03 Mar 2023 15:27 GMT
End: 03 Mar 2023 16:27 GMT
GENEVA - The High Commissioner for Human rights, Volker Turk briefs the Human rights council on the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory followed by statement by country concerned and interactive dialogue.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: UNTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com