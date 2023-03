Funeral held for Greek mother killed in train collision

Start: 03 Mar 2023 13:46 GMT

End: 03 Mar 2023 14:01 GMT

KATERINI, GREECE – View of Church of Saint Anne, where a funeral takes place for a 34-year-old mother of one who was killed in the train collision in Greece.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com