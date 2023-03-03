ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/GERMANY--POSSIBLE ONLY

3 Mar, 2023
Fridays for future climate change strike in Germany
Start: 03 Mar 2023 10:45 GMT
End: 03 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT
BERLIN - Thousands of Fridays for Future supporters in Berlin join the Global Climate Strike protests.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - Climate strike expected to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com