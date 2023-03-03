CoronavirusNewsletters
ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/GERMANY--POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por REUTERSyMAR 03

3 Mar, 2023
Fridays for future climate change strike in Germany

Start: 03 Mar 2023 10:45 GMT

End: 03 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - Thousands of Fridays for Future supporters in Berlin join the Global Climate Strike protests.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Climate strike expected to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

