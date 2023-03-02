CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Tigers 10, Orioles 3

2 Mar, 2023
Baltimore Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 36 10 12 10
McKenna cf 2 0 0 0 A.Bddoo rf 4 0 0 0
Cameron cf 1 0 0 0 B.Davis rf 1 0 0 0
Rtschmn c 2 1 2 1 Trklson 1b 3 0 1 1
J.Ortiz ss 2 0 1 0 Flciano 1b 2 1 2 1
Hndrson ss 3 0 0 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 0 0
Kjrstad rf 2 0 1 0 Tr.Cruz 2b 1 0 0 0
Wstburg 3b 4 0 0 0 Meadows lf 1 0 1 0
T.Vavra 2b 2 1 1 0 Meadows lf 3 2 1 2
C.Preto 2b 1 1 0 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0
Stowers lf 2 0 1 1 D.Sands dh 3 2 1 0
Klzsvry c 1 0 0 0 T.Nevin 3b 3 1 2 3
O'Hearn 1b 2 0 2 1 C.Keith 3b 0 0 0 0
C.Terry 1b 1 0 0 0 Lipcius 2b 2 1 1 1
Cordero rf 3 0 0 0 Placios ss 1 0 0 0
Nustrom lf 1 0 0 0 J.Rgers c 2 1 1 0
C.Norby dh 3 0 0 0 A.Knapp c 1 1 1 1
Rdrguez ph 1 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 2 0 0 0
Kridler cf 2 1 1 1
Baltimore 100 101 000 - 3
Detroit 000 050 50(x) - 10

E_Lipcius (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Baltimore 9, Detroit 7. 2B_Ortiz (1), O'Hearn (1), Feliciano (1). 3B_Vavra (1), Knapp (1). HR_Rutschman (1), Meadows (2), Nevin (2), Lipcius (2). SB_Rogers (1), Kreidler 2 (2). PO_McKenna.

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Rodriguez 2 0 0 0 1 1
Watkins H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 2
Krehbiel L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 5 5 5 0 1
Hoffman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Politi 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cano 2-3 4 4 4 0 2
Strowd 0 1 1 1 3 0
Elliott 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Garrett 1 1 0 0 1 3
Detroit
Boyd 2 2 1 1 1 4
White 1 1 0 0 0 1
Shreve 1 2 1 1 1 0
Hill W, 1-0 2 1 1 1 3 2
Del Pozo H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guzman 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Hill (Cameron).

WP_Garrett, Guzman.

Balk_Krehbiel.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Stewart;.

T_2:47. A_4124

"Va a ser uno de los mejores arqueros de la historia": el increíble presagio de una leyenda del fútbol en un difícil momento de Dibu Martínez

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

Qué características tiene el iPhone de oro de Messi

