Red Sox 15, Phillies 3

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|15
|12
|15
|
|Schwrbr lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Ortiz lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Lugo 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Mzzotti cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hmilton ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Trner 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.Haley 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Palka 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Da.Hall dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Dvall cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|McDwell dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rafaela cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ja.Cave cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rfsnydr dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|V.Mchin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clemens ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Arryo 2b
|3
|2
|2
|5
|
|Roberts c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Vldez 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Marchan c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Alfro c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ni.Ward 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Co.Wong c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marrero c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Le Sang rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Duran lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|N.Pdkul 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Wlson lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ftzgrld rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Abreu rf
|1
|2
|1
|4
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|120
|000
|-
|3
|Boston
|016
|004
|400
|-
|15
DP_Philadelphia 1, Boston . LOB_Philadelphia 8, Boston 4. 2B_Hall (1), Devers (1), Duran (2), Fitzgerald (4). HR_Clemens (2), Arroyo 2 (2), Abreu (1). SB_Cave (1), Rojas 2 (2), Duran (1). CS_Duran (1).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|2
|5
|5
|3
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Sullivan (Wilson).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Ben May; .
T_3:02. A_8477