Red Sox 15, Phillies 3

Philadelphia Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 33 15 12 15 Schwrbr lf 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez ss 2 1 0 0 J.Ortiz lf 2 1 0 0 Ma.Lugo 3b 1 1 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 4 0 2 2 Mzzotti cf 2 0 1 0 Hmilton ss 0 1 0 0 B.Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Trner 1b 3 1 2 0 J.Haley 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Palka 1b 2 0 1 1 Da.Hall dh 3 1 1 1 A.Dvall cf 2 1 0 0 McDwell dh 1 0 1 0 Rafaela cf 2 0 0 1 Ja.Cave cf 2 0 1 1 Rfsnydr dh 2 1 0 1 V.Mchin ss 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez dh 2 0 0 0 Clemens ss 3 1 1 1 C.Arryo 2b 3 2 2 5 Roberts c 1 0 0 0 E.Vldez 2b 1 1 0 0 Marchan c 2 0 0 0 J.Alfro c 2 0 1 0 Ni.Ward 3b 1 0 0 0 Co.Wong c 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas rf 1 0 0 0 Marrero c 2 1 1 0 Le Sang rf 1 0 0 0 J.Duran lf 1 2 1 0 N.Pdkul 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Wlson lf 0 1 0 0 A.Grcia 1b 2 0 0 0 Ftzgrld rf 2 0 1 1 W.Abreu rf 1 2 1 4

Philadelphia 000 120 000 - 3 Boston 016 004 400 - 15

DP_Philadelphia 1, Boston . LOB_Philadelphia 8, Boston 4. 2B_Hall (1), Devers (1), Duran (2), Fitzgerald (4). HR_Clemens (2), Arroyo 2 (2), Abreu (1). SB_Cave (1), Rojas 2 (2), Duran (1). CS_Duran (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Falter L, 0-1 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 2 Armenta 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 McGarry 1-3 2 5 5 3 1 Lehman 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Baker 1 1 4 4 3 0 Sullivan 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 Leverett 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Moore 1 0 0 0 0 2

Boston Houck 1 2-3 0 0 0 4 2 Feltman W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Brasier 1 1 1 1 1 1 Kelly 1 2 2 2 1 0 Mata 1 0 0 0 0 2 Dermody 2 2 0 0 0 3 Broadway 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Sullivan (Wilson).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Ben May; .

T_3:02. A_8477